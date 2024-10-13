Pakistan drop Babar, Shaheen and Naseem for next two Tests
Pakistan have announced major changes to its squad for the upcoming second and third Test matches against England. The team will be missing key players Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah. According to a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), these changes were made after considering "the current form and fitness of key players."
Selection committee's decision surprises fans
The decision to drop three of Pakistan's biggest stars has come as a surprise. The move comes after Pakistan's embarrassing innings defeat in the first Test, where captain Shan Masood slammed the team's bowling. Despite calls for consistency from Masood and head coach Jason Gillespie, the newly formed selection committee has taken a different route.
Aaqib Javed comments on players' omission
Meanwhile, Aaqib Javed, a member of the new selection committee, hinted that the players' dip in form was a reason behind their exclusion. He was confident that this break from international cricket would help them regain their fitness and composure. "We are confident that this break from international cricket will help these players regain their fitness, confidence and composure," he said.
Additional players released, new faces join squad
Apart from Babar, Shaheen, and Naseem, wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed and wrist-spinner Abrar Ahmed have also been released from the squad. The latter is currently recovering from dengue fever. The revised team will now include newcomers Kamran Ghulam, Haseebullah and spinner Mehran Mumtaz as well as experienced spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali.
Pakistan squad for next two Test matches
The second Test begins in Multan on October 15, with the third in Rawalpindi starting on October 24. Pakistan squad for second Multan Test: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood.