VVS Laxman is set to be India's head coach for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, a recent addition to the cricket calendar.

The matches will take place in Durban, Gqeberha, Centurion, and Johannesburg from November 8-15.

Laxman's coaching team includes coaches from the National Cricket Academy and the squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, features players like Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Sanju Samson.

VVS Laxman to coach India against SA(Image source: X/@BCCI)

VVS Laxman to be India's head coach for SA T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:38 am Oct 28, 202410:38 am

What's the story VVS Laxman is set to be named as the head coach for India's upcoming short white ball tour of South Africa. He will be replacing Gautam Gambhir, who will be heading to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This development was reported to Cricbuzz by a top official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday.

Series schedule

India's T20I series against South Africa: Details

Notably, the four-match series between India and South Africa wasn't part of the original cricket calendar. It is a recent addition, having been agreed upon by the BCCI and Cricket South Africa (CSA). The matches will be played in Durban, Gqeberha, Centurion, and Johannesburg on November 8, 10, 13, and 15 respectively. The Indian team is expected to leave for the tour around November 4.

Coaching staff

Laxman's coaching team for South Africa tour

Laxman will be assisted by a team of coaches from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. This includes Sairaj Bahutule, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, and Subhadeep Ghosh, who were part of the India Emerging side that played in the Asia Emerging Cup tournament in Oman. Saurashtra's Sitanshu Kotak and Kerala's Mazhar Moidu, both NCA coaches, have joined the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India A team in Australia.

Squad announcement

BCCI announced squad for T20I series

Meanwhile, BCCI has announced a 15-member squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, for the four T20Is against South Africa. Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh,Vijaykumar Vyshak,Avesh Khan, and Yash Dayal.