Summarize Simplifying... In short Geoffrey Boycott, a cricket commentator, has criticized England's cricket team for their performance in the Pakistan Test series.

He accused the team of being content with scoring on flat pitches and warned them of being remembered as 'flat-track bullies'.

Boycott also highlighted their struggle with spin bowling and lack of patience on turning pitches, particularly calling out players like Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, and Ben Stokes. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Boycott calls England players 'brainless Bazballers' (Image source: X/@ICC)

Geoffrey Boycott criticizes England's performance in Pakistan Test series

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:49 am Oct 28, 202411:49 am

What's the story Former English cricketer Geoffrey Boycott has slammed the England cricket team for their recent outing in the Test series against Pakistan. In his column for The Telegraph, Boycott called the players 'brainless Bazballers,' emphasizing their failure to tackle spin bowling. This flaw was on display as England lost the last two matches of the series to Shan Masood-led Pakistan.

Team critique

Boycott questions England's adaptability on different surfaces

Boycott was disappointed with the Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes-led team, accusing them of being happy with scoring high runs on flat pitches. He stressed that a great team must prove itself on all surfaces. "If you want to be rated a great batsman, you must have a rounded game and score runs on all types of pitches," Boycott wrote in his column.

Legacy concern

Boycott warns England of being remembered as 'flat-track bullies'

Boycott warned that the current England team risks being remembered as 'flat-track bullies' unless they adapt to different conditions. He expressed his concern over their inability to handle spin bowling, particularly criticizing players like Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook and Stokes. "As soon as the ball grips Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook and Stokes are all at sea," he stated in his column.

Technique critique

Boycott highlights England's lack of patience on turning pitches

Boycott also slammed the English batters for their impatience and lack of concentration on turning pitches. He observed that these players tend to hit boundaries when they can't cope with spin, which is their undoing. "If they are not smashing boundaries they lose patience - and patience and concentration are the most important traits on turning pitches," he added in his column.