Temba Bavuma ruled out of second Test against Bangladesh
South African cricketer Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the upcoming second Test against Bangladesh, owing to an elbow injury. The match will be played in Chattogram from Tuesday onward. Aiden Markram, who had earlier led South Africa to a seven-wicket victory in the first Test in Mirpur, will remain captain. Here are further details.
Bavuma's injury history and recovery plans
Notably, Bavuma hasn't played since injuring his left elbow during an ODI against Ireland in Abu Dhabi on October 4. He had earlier fractured the same elbow in a T20I against India in Rajkot, in June 2022. This time around, team management confirmed he sustained soft tissue damage. Plans are afoot to modify his rehabilitation program so he can be ready for the Sri Lankan series.
Bavuma's potential return and domestic competition
It is still unclear if Bavuma would head home immediately. Shukri Conrad had said he wanted Bavuma to stay, emphasizing on how valuable he was to the team. South Africa's domestic first-class competition starts on Wednesday, which gives Bavuma a chance to play three matches before the first Test against Sri Lanka at Kingsmead, starting November 27.
Team adjustments and potential replacements
In Bavuma's absence, Matthew Breetzke could be retained at No. 6 for the second Test against Bangladesh. Or, South Africa might look at an extra allrounder or bowler in their XI. Left-hander Senuran Muthusamy is a possible replacement as he also bowls left-arm spin. These changes come after South Africa's win in the Mirpur Test, where they bundled Bangladesh for 106 in the first innings with a four-bowler attack of two seamers and two spinners.
South Africa's World Test Championship ambitions
South Africa's win in Mirpur has kept them alive in the race for a spot in the World Test Championship final. They have five Tests left in this cycle, starting with the Chattogram Test before two each against Sri Lanka and Pakistan at home. Fourth on the WTC points table, South Africa need to win at least four of their remaining five Tests to stand a chance of making it to the final.
South Africa's squad for the second Test
SA squad: Aiden Markram (captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, and Kyle Verreynne.