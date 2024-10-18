Summarize Simplifying... In short Abdul Qadir, Noman Ali, and Saqlain Mushtaq are notable Pakistani bowlers who delivered exceptional performances against England in Test matches.

Noman Ali claimed 8 wickets in the 4th innings (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Bowlers with best innings figures for Pakistan versus England (Tests)

What's the story Noman Ali, Pakistan's star left-arm spinner, was sensational with the ball in the 4th innings of the 2nd Test match versus England in Multan. His eight-wicket haul (8/46) helped the hosts beat England by 152 runs and level the 3-match series 1-1. England were folded for 144 as Noman led the show. Here are Pakistan bowlers with best innings figures versus England in Tests.

#1

9/56 - Abdul Qadir, Lahore, 1987

Abdul Qadir was exceptional with the ball in his hand as his nine wickets for 56 runs from 37 overs in the first innings saw England get bowled out for 175 runs in 83 overs. Qadir bowled 13 maiden overs. Pakistan responded with 392 before England scored 130. Qadir picked four more scalps as Pakistan won the contest by an innings and 87 runs.

#2

8/46 - Noman Ali, Multan, 2024

After taking three wickets in England's first innings score of 291, Noman was chief contributor for the home side in the visitors' 2nd innings. He claimed 8 wickets for just 46 runs from 16.3 overs (1 maiden). His heroics saw England fold for 144. Noman claimed his maiden 10-wicket haul in a Test match (11/147). Noman also took his 5th five-wicket haul (innings).

#3

8/164 - Saqlain Mushtaq, Lahore, 2000

Saqlain Mushtaq delivered with the ball in his hand in the 2000 Lahore Test. He claimed figures worth 8/164 from 74 overs. He bowled 20 maidens. Notably, he was Pakistan's lone wicket-taker in England's score of 480/8d. The drawn Test saw Pakistan respond with 401 before England managed 77/4d. Saqlain claimed nine scalps in the match.