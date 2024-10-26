Summarize Simplifying... In short India's T20I squad for the South Africa tour includes newcomers Ramandeep Singh and Vijaykumar Vyshak, along with the return of Axar Patel, Yash Dayal, and Avesh Khan.

The series, led by Suryakumar Yadav, kicks off in Durban on November 8, with subsequent matches in Gqeberha, Centurion, and Johannesburg.

Unfortunately, Mayank Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Riyan Parag will miss out due to injuries.

The series will begin on November 8 in Durban (Image source: X/@IPL)

Ramandeep, Vyshak named in India's T20I squad for SA tour

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:16 am Oct 26, 202409:16 am

What's the story The Indian cricket team has announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming four-match T20I series against South Africa. The series will begin on November 8 in Durban. All-rounder Ramandeep Singh and fast bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak have been included in the team. However, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Reddy won't be part of this tour as they are set to travel to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Squad changes

Patel, Dayal, and Khan return to T20I squad

The T20I squad for the South Africa tour will also witness the return of spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel, and fast bowlers Yash Dayal and Avesh Khan. However, Mayank Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Riyan Parag were ignored due to injuries. Parag is currently being treated at The BCCI Centre of Excellence for a chronic right shoulder injury while Yadav is recovering from an IPL injury.

Player profiles

Ramandeep and Vyshak's cricketing journey

Ramandeep Singh was part of Kolkata Knight Riders's title-winning squad in IPL 2024. He is currently with the India A squad in the Emerging T20 Asia Cup. His T20 record features an average of just under 23 across 56 matches at a strike-rate of over 168, along with 16 wickets. Uncapped fast bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak from Karnataka has played two seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and picked up 42 wickets in 30 T20s at an average of 20.88.

Tour details

India's T20I squad and tour schedule

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the T20I squad for the South Africa tour. The series opener will be played in Durban on November 8 followed by matches in Gqeberha (November 10) and Centurion (November 13). The final match will be played in Johannesburg on November 15. Notably, India's last T20I assignment saw them script a 3-0 clean sweep against the Tigers at home.

Information

Here is India's squad

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.