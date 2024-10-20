Indian batters with duck and 150+ score in a Test
Sarfaraz Khan recently played one of the greatest knocks in India's Test history, albeit in a losing cause. He smashed a 195-ball 150 in the second innings against New Zealand in the Bengaluru Test. Sarfaraz, who recorded a duck in the first inning, helped India post 462 in the second. He became the third Indian with a duck and 150+ score in a Test.
Madhav Apte: 0 and 163 vs West Indies, 1953
Former batter Madhav Apte was the first Indian to record a duck and 150+ score in a Test. His exploits came against the West Indies in the 1953 Test match in Port of Spain. Batting first, India racked up 279 as opener Apte departing without scoring. However, India rode on his 163-run knock in the second innings, having posted 362/7d. The match was drawn.
Nayan Mongia: 152 and 0 vs Australia, 1996
Thirteen years later (1996), Nayan Mongia became the second to attain this feat in Test cricket. He was adjudged the Man of Match after scoring 152 against Australia in the one-off Test in Delhi. Mongia helped the hosts post 361 in response to Australia's 182 in the first innings. The home side later won after chasing down a modest 56.
Sarfaraz Khan: 0 and 150 vs New Zealand, 2024
As mentioned, Sarfaraz is the latest entrant on this list. He was one of India's five batters who departed for a duck, with the hosts perishing for 46. Notably, India registered their lowest-ever total in Tests at home. Sarfaraz helped India bounce back (second innings) after NZ claimed a 356-run lead. He starred with a 150-run knock. However, India lost by eight wickets.