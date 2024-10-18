Summarize Simplifying... In short In the upcoming IPL 2025, Suryakumar Yadav will play under Hardik Pandya's leadership for Mumbai Indians (MI), despite Yadav's recent appointment as India's T20I skipper.

Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to an IPL trophy and a runner-up finish, returned to MI last season.

The team also welcomes back Mahela Jayawardene as head coach and introduces Paras Mhambrey as the new bowling coach.

MI will go with Pandya as captain in IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav to play under Hardik Pandya's leadership

By Rajdeep Saha 03:01 pm Oct 18, 202403:01 pm

What's the story The Mumbai Indians (MI) are reportedly looking to retain the likes of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. This comes despite the team's dismal performance in the last season under Pandya's captaincy. The MI had ended at the bottom of the table after winning just four out of their 14 matches. However, Pandya will be backed as captain with India's full-time T20I skipper, Suryakumar, playing under his leadership.

MI won't be changing captaincy

As per a report in The Indian Express, MI are set to go in with their four major Indian stars. Despite SKY being selected as India's T20I skipper post the T20 World Cup, MI won't be changing the captaincy role for the IPL 2025 season.

Pandya's numbers for MI last season and performance at GT

Pandya returned to MI for IPL 2024 from Gujarat Titans and managed four wins from 14 games (10 losses). In 13 innings, Pandya scored 213 runs for MI last season at 18. He struck at 143.04. Pandya managed GT before that, leading them to the IPL 2022 trophy and runners-up in 2023. GT had won 22 matches under Pandya's captaincy (9 defeats) across two seasons. Pandya managed 833 runs at GT.

Pandya and SKY's T20I captaincy numbers

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pandya has led India in 16 T20Is to date. He has won 10 games in addition to losing five (1 tied). On the other hand, Suryakumar has helped India win 10 matches out of 13 (loss 2, tied 1).

Mahela Jayawardene reappointed as Mumbai Indians head coach

A few days ago, former Sri Lankan cricket captain, Mahela Jayawardene, was reappointed as the head coach of Mumbai Indians (MI) for the 2025 IPL season. MI had a disappointing IPL 2024 season under Mark Boucher's tenure, finishing at the bottom of the table. Jayawardene is no stranger to MI's coaching role, having previously served as their head coach from 2017 to 2022.

Paras Mhambrey appointed as Mumbai Indians bowling coach

Earlier, former bowling coach of the Indian national cricket team, Paras Mhambrey, was appointed as the new bowling coach of MI. Surprisingly, Mhambrey opted for MI over Rajasthan Royals where Rahul Dravid and ex-batting coach Vikram Rathour recently joined.