Summarize Simplifying... In short Sri Lanka has announced its ODI squad for the upcoming series against West Indies, with Chamindu Wickramasinghe making the cut.

The team's batting lineup remains unchanged, led by captain Charith Asalanka.

The series, consisting of three matches, will kick off on October 20 in Pallekele. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Wickramasinghe replaces Chamika Karunaratne in the squad

Sri Lanka name Chamindu Wickramasinghe in ODI squad versus WI

By Rajdeep Saha 03:19 pm Oct 18, 202403:19 pm

What's the story Uncapped fast-bowling all-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe is all set to make his One Day International (ODI) debut in Sri Lanka's upcoming series against the West Indies. The 16-member squad sees the inclusion of Wickramasinghe as a replacement for Chamika Karunaratne. Notably, this change suggests Karunaratne may have fallen out of favor with the new selection and coaching regime. Here's more about it.

Career trajectories

Wickramasinghe's rise and Karunaratne's decline

Karunaratne last played for Sri Lanka in the 2023 ODI World Cup, despite being included in several squads since. His career has been on a downward spiral, coinciding with Wickramasinghe's rise. The latter has made significant strides after his impressive performances with the bat in July's Lanka Premier League.

Squad adjustments

Changes in Sri Lanka's squad for West Indies series

Notably, Wickramasinghe made his debut in the first game of the T20I series against West Indies. However, he was later replaced by Dunith Wellalage due to increasingly spin-friendly surfaces. Among other changes, leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay has been brought in for off-spinner Akila Dananjaya. Mohamed Shiraz retains his place in the squad after being a late addition for the India series, replacing injured players Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka.

Bowling lineup

Sri Lanka's spin and pace attack for West Indies series

Madushanka returns after missing the T20I series against West Indies, while Pathirana, who played all three T20Is against West Indies, has been dropped. Asitha Fernando rounds up the pace options for Sri Lanka. The spin attack will be spearheaded by Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga, with Vandersay and Wellalage as additional options.

Batting order

Sri Lanka's batting lineup remains unchanged for series

Sri Lanka's batting lineup remains unchanged for the upcoming series against West Indies. Led by skipper Charith Asalanka, the team also features the likes of Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Nishan Madushka. The three-match series will begin on October 20 with all the games being played in Pallekele.

Information

Sri Lanka's ODI squad to face WI

Sri Lanka ODI squad for the series against West Indies: Charith Asalanka (captain), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz.