Summarize Simplifying... In short After a strong performance in the 2nd Test against New Zealand, all-rounder Washington Sundar has caught the attention of IPL teams CSK, MI, and GT for the 2025 auction.

Despite a rocky IPL career due to injuries, Sundar's international success, including 47 wickets in 52 T20Is and a seven-wicket haul in the recent Test, has made him a sought-after player.

His first IPL success was with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017, thanks to his economical bowling.

Sundar has been a key all-rounder in the domestic circuit

IPL 2025 auction: CSK, MI, GT eye all-rounder Washington Sundar

By Parth Dhall 03:13 pm Oct 29, 202403:13 pm

What's the story With just two days left for the teams to submit their retention lists for the IPL 2025 mega-auction, preparations are in full swing. Several franchises have shown interest in Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar, according to a report in The Times of India. Sundar, who bowls off-spin, recently took 11 wickets in the 2nd Test against New Zealand. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Mumbai Indians (MI) are reportedly keen on acquiring the star player.

Performance review

Sundar's recent performance sparks interest

Sundar's recent stellar show in the 2nd Test against New Zealand has caught the attention of a few IPL teams. Although India lost the match, Sundar recorded a seven-wicket haul in the first innings and followed it up with a four-fer. His performance has placed him on the radar of CSK, GT, and MI as a possible addition to their squads.

Career trajectory

Sundar's IPL journey and future prospects

A source told TOI, "Sundar is keen to go into the auction pool. At the moment, at least three teams - Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings - have shown a huge interest in him." The source added that while Sundar won't be on Sunrisers Hyderabad's retention list, they could retain him with the Right to Match (RTM) card at the auction.

Track record

Sundar's IPL career and international success

Despite a less than stellar IPL career (only 18 matches in last three seasons due to injuries), Sundar has enjoyed immense success on the international stage. In 52 T20Is for India, he has picked up 47 wickets at an average of 23.48. The handy batter has also scored 161 runs at 13.41 with one half-century. His first IPL success came with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017 edition as his economical bowling spells proved instrumental.