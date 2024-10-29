Summarize Simplifying... In short South African cricketer Tony de Zorzi scored his first Test century in a match in Chattogram, contributing to a total of over 200 runs for the Proteas.

De Zorzi brought up his century with a boundary just before tea

SA's Tony de Zorzi smashes his maiden Test ton: Stats

What's the story South Africa opener Tony de Zorzi has slammed his maiden century in Test cricket. De Zorzi reached the three-figure mark on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The Proteas batter shared a century-plus stand with Tristan Stubbs after SA lost skipper Aiden Markram in the first session. Here are the key stats.

A 146-ball ton for de Zorzi

De Zorzi came out with a positive intent after SA opted to bat in Chattogram. The left-handed batter shared a 69-run opening stand with Markram, who departed for 33. De Zorzi was joined by Stubbs thereafter, as the duo took the Proteas past 200. The former brought up his century with a boundary just before tea. It took him 146 balls for the same.

De Zorzi's maiden Test century

As mentioned, De Zorzi has completed his maiden century in the longest format. In eight Tests, the Proteas opener has over 450 runs at an average of more than 36. His tally also includes two half-centuries, all against the West Indies. De Zorzi has overall raced past 3,900 runs in First-Class cricket. He recorded his eighth FC ton.