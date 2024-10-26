Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling series decider, Pakistan's victory over England boosted their World Test Championship (WTC) standing from eighth to seventh place, thanks to a stellar performance by spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali.

Despite a fighting 89 by England's Jamie Smith, the team's defeat left them static at sixth in the WTC, with their points percentage dropping slightly.

England, with the most matches played in this WTC cycle, will conclude their campaign with a series against New Zealand.

England suffered a 2-1 loss (Image Source: X/@englandcricket)

England rooted at 6th in ICC World Test Championship standings

By Rajdeep Saha 03:09 pm Oct 26, 202403:09 pm

What's the story Pakistan achieved a remarkable win in the third and final Test match against England, which took place in Rawalpindi. This victory not only ends their home series drought but also pushed them up the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 ladder. The last time Pakistan won a home Test series was way back in February 2021 against South Africa. On Saturday, Pakistan trounced England, winning by nine wickets leaving England rooted at 6th in the standings.

A look at the match highlights

In the series decider, England opted to bat first after winning the toss. Despite a good start, they were left reeling at 118/6 before wicketkeeper Jamie Smith's counter-attacking 89 helped them set a total of 267. Chasing, Pakistan's middle-order batter Saud Shakeel scored an impressive century (134) while spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali chipped in with scores of 48 not out and 45 respectively.

Pakistan's spinners shine in Test victory

Sajid and Noman were key to Pakistan's win, claiming all 10 English wickets between them in the third innings. This meant the batters were left with just 36 runs to chase in the final innings, which they did in 3.1 overs for a nine-wicket win. Khan also became the first spinner to take a 10-wicket haul at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium while Noman took six wickets in the second innings.

Pakistan climb WTC ladder after Test series win

Following their win, Pakistan's points percentage in the WTC has improved from 25.93 to 33.33, taking them up a spot to seventh place. England stay in sixth place just above Pakistan, but their PCT has dropped from 43.06 to 40.79 with this defeat. Despite the win and improved standing, neither team is likely to break into the top two of the championship table based on current performances and standings.

Ninth defeat for England in World Test Championship 2023-25

England have played the most matches in this cycle of the WTC. England have nine wins, nine defeats and a draw from these 19 games. England's points tally is 93. England will end their campaign with a three-match series against New Zealand away.