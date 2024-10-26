Summarize Simplifying... In short England's lowest team totals against Pakistan in Test cricket have been marked by significant batting collapses.

Decoding England's lowest team totals versus Pakistan in Tests

02:41 pm Oct 26, 2024

What's the story England were folded for a score of 112 in the 3rd innings of the third Test match versus Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Resuming Day 3 on 24/3, England went on to suffer and be bundled out cheaply. Pakistan won the match comfortably by nine wickets, being set a target of 36 runs. We decode England's lowest team totals versus Pakistan in Tests.

72 - Abu Dhabi, 2012

The 2nd Test match between Pakistan and England in 2012, Abu Dhabi, saw the latter fumble for a score of 72 in the 4th innings during the run-chase. Pakistan scored 257 before England managed 327, taking a crucial lead. Pakistan folded for 214 in their next outing. England, who were backed to win, suffered a 72-run defeat. Abdur Rehman claimed 6/25 in England's 72/10.

112 - Rawalpindi, 2024

England scored 267 runs in the first innings, riding on an 89-run knock from Jamie Smith. Ben Duckett chipped in with 52 runs. Sajid Khan (6/128) shone for the hosts. In response, Pakistan got to 344 after being 177/7. Saud Shakeel slammed a gritty century. England folded for 112 thereafter. Noman Ali claimed six-fer with Sajid taking four wickets. Pakistan (37/1) won the match.

130 - The Oval, 1954

The England versus Pakistan, 4th Test (1954) at The Oval, London, saw the visitors win a low-scoring affair by 24 runs. Pakistan managed 133 in the 1st innings before England responded with 130. Denis Compton scored 53 as Fazal Mahmood managed 6/53. Thereafter, Pakistan got to a score of 164 before shutting down the hosts for 143. Mahmood claimed another six-fer.

130 - Lahore, 1987

The first Test of the 1987 series in Lahore saw England suffer twin batting failures. England posted 175 in the first innings before Pakistan responded with a score of 392. England had their task cut out and went on to perish for just 130 runs, leading to the hosts win by an innings and 87 runs. Abdul Qadir claimed 13 scalps in the match.