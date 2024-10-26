Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Pune Test against New Zealand, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was dismissed twice by spinner Santner, leading to criticism of his performance.

Kohli hasn't fared well against spinners in Asia since 2021 (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Pune Test: Virat Kohli suffers twin failures versus New Zealand

By Rajdeep Saha 02:02 pm Oct 26, 202402:02 pm

What's the story The Pune Test between India and New Zealand saw talisman Virat Kohli suffer twin failures. After being dismissed for one run off a full toss by Mitchell Santner on Day 2 during the 2nd innings, Kohli perished for another low score of 17 runs on Day 3 in the 4th innings. Once again, Santner took Kohli's scalp. Here are further details.

1st dismissal

A full-toss does Kohli in

In the 2nd innings, Kohli walked in when India were 50/2. However, he was dismissed shortly thereafter (56/3), being castled by left-arm spinner Santner. A low full-toss slid on toward middle stump and Kohli played the wrong line as the ball sneaked under his bat. It was a horrific shot under the circumstances which drew a lot of criticism.

Santner

'I was in more of a shock getting Kohli out'

Santner said he was left in shock. "I was in more of a shock getting Kohli out off a full-toss. He doesn't usually miss those," said Santner in a post-match conference on Friday. "It was slightly slower through the air. I just tried to change it up a little bit, but usually, if you bowl those, they go for six," he said.

Information

Santner gets Kohli for the 2nd time

A length ball from Santner skid on after pitching. Since it was the arm ball, it slid on and thud onto the back pad as Kohli tried to tuck it away off the backfoot. He was trapped LBW.

Numbers

Kohli has been dismissed 22 times by spinners since 2021

Kohli hasn't fared well against spinners in Asia since 2021 in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, across 27 innings, Kohli has gone on to score 623 runs while being dismissed a total of 22 times. His average reads 28.31 and he owns a strike rate of 49.44. He has faced 1,260 deliveries out of which 871 have been dot balls.

Information

Kohli vs Santner in Tests

Across 7 innings, Kohli owns 90 runs versus Santner, being dismissed twice. He averages 45 with a strike rate of 46.15. He has faced 134 dots in addition to hitting 8 fours.