Mohammed Shami has been out of action since 2023 WC

Mohammed Shami '100% pain-free' ahead of Australia tour

What's the story Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has declared that he is now "100% pain-free" and keen to show his match readiness for the upcoming Australia tour. The 34-year-old fast bowler, who last played for India in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, has been sitting out owing to a left Achilles heel injury and a subsequent surgery. Shami sounded optimistic about his recovery after bowling full throttle at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Recovery progress

Shami's recovery journey and future plans

Shami shared his recovery progress at an event in Gurgaon on October 21. He said, "It felt great yesterday. Before that, I had been bowling with a half run-up because I didn't want to put too much load on my body." He added he plans to play "one or two domestic matches" if he regains full fitness in the next eight to 10 days.

Domestic comeback

Shami's potential return to domestic cricket

Shami, who plays for Bengal in domestic cricket, admitted that their next Ranji Trophy fixture may be too soon for his return. However, he didn't rule out the possibility of playing in the three-day warm-up game between India and Australia A in Perth. The match could be a vital test of his match fitness ahead of the first Test against Australia.

Injury lessons

Shami reflects on injury setbacks and recovery

Reflecting on his injury setbacks, Shami stressed on the importance of patience during recovery. He said, "Don't get frustrated and focus as much as you can on fitness and game." He also stressed that keeping faith in one's skills is important when you are sidelined due to injuries. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener between hosts Australia and India will commence on November 22 in Perth.