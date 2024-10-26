Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has joined an elite list of players, including Brendon McCullum, for hitting the most sixes in a calendar year in Tests.

He also set a record for the fastest 1,000 Test runs at home, surpassing Virender Sehwag's record.

Despite a strong start from Jaiswal, India faces a challenging target of 359 runs set by New Zealand in the ongoing Test match.

Jaiswal smashed three sixes in his 77-run knock (Image source: X/@ICC)

Yashasvi Jaiswal joins Brendon McCullum in elite six-hitting list: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:54 pm Oct 26, 202401:54 pm

What's the story India's star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the first Indian and second overall to hit more than 30 sixes in a calendar year in Tests. He achieved the milestone during the fourth innings of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. The 22-year-old left-handed batter smashed three sixes in his 65-ball 77-run knock (9 fours), taking his tally for the year to a staggering 31 sixes.

Record details

Jaiswal's impressive record in 2024

This incredible feat came in Jaiswal's 10th Test of the year. His performance has been compared to that of former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who has the record for most sixes in a calendar year in Tests (33 sixes in nine matches in 2014). Jaiswal, who made his India debut in July 2023 against West Indies, also has another phenomenal record: most sixes hit in an inning of a Test match.

Previous achievements

Jaiswal's record-breaking performance in India-England Test series

Notably, Jaiswal had set the record for most sixes in an inning during India's third Test of the five-match series against England in Rajkot between February 15-19, 2024. He scored a whopping 214 runs in the second inning in the match and hit as many as 12 sixes. This achievement further solidified his position as one of India's most promising young cricketers.

Elite club

Jaiswal joins elite list with Viswanath and Gavaskar

Along with his six-hitting ability, Jaiswal also became a part of an elite club of Indian cricketers to score over 1,000 Test runs at home in a calendar year. The club features legends such as Gundappa Viswanath and Sunil Gavaskar. Only seven batters across the globe have achieved the feat, which makes Jaiswal's achievement even more special. He is not just a part of the elite club but also the youngest batter to do so.

Speedy achievement

Jaiswal sets new record for fastest 1,000 Test runs

Jaiswal's record-breaking spree didn't end there. During his 77-run knock, he also became the fastest Indian batter to score 1,000 Test runs at home on Saturday. He completed the milestone in just 1,315 balls, bettering Virender Sehwag's record of 1,436 balls. According to ESPNcricinfo, Jaiswal has now raced to 1,084 runs this year at 60.22. This includes two tons and seven fifties. Meanwhile, England's Joe Root (1,305) is the only other batter with over 1,000 Test runs this year.

Stats

Jaiswal contines to shine in Test cricket

As mentioned, Jaiswal fell prey to Santner after scoring 77 off 65 balls. As per ESPNcricinfo, the left-handed batter has overall raced to 1,372 runs across 13 Tests at 59.65. His tally includes three tons and eight half-centuries. Jaiswal is playing his second Test versus NZ, having raced to 155 runs at 38.75. Notably, he has two tons and seven fifties in home Tests.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

The Kiwis posted 259/10 batting first thanks to fifties from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. Washington Sundar dismissed seven batters. Mitchell Santner's career-best spell of 7/53 helped NZ bowl India out for 156 in the second innings. Skipper Tom Latham made 86 as the visitors managed 255/10 in the third innings, setting India a target of 359 runs. Jaiswal got India off to a flying start before falling to Mitchell Santner. He added 62 runs with Shubman Gill.