Cummins labels Rishabh Pant as 'X-factor' ahead of Border-Gavaskat Trophy

What's the story Australian cricket team captain, Pat Cummins, has named Rishabh Pant as the X-factor in India's middle order. His statement comes just ahead of the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy next month. Pant recently made a sensational return to Test cricket after being out since December 2022. He scored a century against Bangladesh and narrowly missed a second ton in the first Test against New Zealand.

Despite Pant's brilliant 99 against New Zealand in Bengaluru, the Kiwis won the match by eight wickets. Speaking on Star Sports's Press Room Border-Gavaskar Trophy Special, Cummins spoke about Pant. He called him an unpredictable but exciting player, who is also funny behind the stumps. "Rishabh had a great series here in Australia last time," Cummins said.

Pant has an incredible record in Australia, having scored 624 runs in seven Test matches at an average of 62.4. His record includes a century and two half-centuries, one of which was a memorable 89-run knock in Brisbane that took India to victory during their last tour in 2020-21. This record only strengthens Cummins's assessment of Pant being a key player for India.

Meanwhile, the Australian team will miss all-rounder Cameron Green in the upcoming series as he is set to undergo surgery for a stress fracture. Cummins admitted it was a big loss for the team considering Green's ability to contribute in all three departments of the game. "As for Cam Green, he's a big loss for us," said Cummins. He also hailed Green as an amazing gully fielder and a great bowler.