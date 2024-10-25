Summarize Simplifying... In short Since 2021, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has struggled against spinners in Asia, with 21 dismissals out of 26 innings.

He's scored 606 runs with an average of 28.85 and a strike rate of 49.67.

This year, in home Tests, he's been dismissed four times in five innings, averaging 29.75 with 119 runs.

Indian batter Virat Kohli perished for one run in his side's score of 156 (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli vs spin in Asia since 2021: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:21 pm Oct 25, 202407:21 pm

What's the story Indian batter Virat Kohli perished for one run in his side's score of 156 in the ongoing 2nd Test being held in Pune. After New Zealand scored 259, India finished Day 1 at 16/1. On Day 2, India faltered with the bat, being bowled out for a paltry score and conceding a 103-run lead. Kohli's problem against spin was highlighted once again.

Kohli suffers after a hack across the line versus Santner

Kohli walked in when India were 50/2. However, he was dismissed shortly thereafter (56/3), being castled by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner. A low full toss slid on toward middle stump and Kohli played the wrong line as the ball sneaked under his bat.

Kohli has been dismissed 21 times by spinners since 2021

Kohli hasn't fared well against spinners in Asia since 2021 in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, across 26 innings, Kohli has gone on to score 606 runs while being dismissed a total of 21 times. His average reads 28.85 and he owns a strike rate of 49.67. He has faced 1,220 deliveries out of which 841 have been dot balls.

Four dismissals against spin this year

Across five innings in home Tests this year, Kohli has been dismissed four times. He owns 119 runs from 154 balls at an average of 29.75.