Virat Kohli vs spin in Asia since 2021: Key stats
Indian batter Virat Kohli perished for one run in his side's score of 156 in the ongoing 2nd Test being held in Pune. After New Zealand scored 259, India finished Day 1 at 16/1. On Day 2, India faltered with the bat, being bowled out for a paltry score and conceding a 103-run lead. Kohli's problem against spin was highlighted once again.
Kohli suffers after a hack across the line versus Santner
Kohli walked in when India were 50/2. However, he was dismissed shortly thereafter (56/3), being castled by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner. A low full toss slid on toward middle stump and Kohli played the wrong line as the ball sneaked under his bat.
Kohli has been dismissed 21 times by spinners since 2021
Kohli hasn't fared well against spinners in Asia since 2021 in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, across 26 innings, Kohli has gone on to score 606 runs while being dismissed a total of 21 times. His average reads 28.85 and he owns a strike rate of 49.67. He has faced 1,220 deliveries out of which 841 have been dot balls.
Four dismissals against spin this year
Across five innings in home Tests this year, Kohli has been dismissed four times. He owns 119 runs from 154 balls at an average of 29.75.