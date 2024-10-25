Summarize Simplifying... In short Arsenal's coach, Mikel Arteta, is unsure if Bukayo Saka will be fit for the upcoming Liverpool match due to injury concerns.

Other players, Calafiori and Timber, also missed training due to injuries, and center-back William Saliba is suspended.

Despite these setbacks, Arsenal is currently third in the Premier League 2024-25 season, trailing behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

Saka is nursing an injury (Photo credit: X/@Arsenal)

Mikel Arteta uncertain about Bukayo Saka's availability for Liverpool clash

By Rajdeep Saha 06:59 pm Oct 25, 202406:59 pm

What's the story Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said he is unsure if key players Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber will be available for the upcoming Premier League clash against Liverpool. The trio's availability remains doubtful as they are nursing injuries. Saka has been out since he picked up an injury while on international duty with England, and was absent from Arsenal's first team training on Friday. Here's more.

Injury updates

Arsenal's injury woes deepen ahead of Liverpool match

Arteta confirmed defenders Calafiori and Timber also missed Friday's training due to their respective injuries. "We are going to do our very best to somehow have them available. But it's very, very uncertain," he said in a press conference. On Calafiori's condition, Arteta revealed the player needs further tests after undergoing some on Thursday and Friday. About Saka, he said, "He's done a bit of training on the grass. How far we can get him before Sunday, that's another question."

Player updates

Timber's return may be delayed; Saliba to miss Liverpool match

Arteta also gave an update on Timber's progress, saying while the player is close to a return, the Liverpool game could be too soon for him. Apart from these injury concerns, Arsenal will also be without center-back William Saliba for Sunday's match against league leaders Liverpool. Saliba is suspended after his red card in the defeat at Bournemouth.

Information

Saka has been in prime form this season

In 7 Premier League games this season, Saka owns two goals and 7 assists. Overall, he has three goals and 7 assists in 10 matches across competitions this season.

ARS

Arsenal are third in the Premier League 2024-25 season

Arsenal are third in the Premier League 2024-25 standings with five wins, two draws and a defeat. Arteta's side owns 17 points and have a goal difference of +7. Arsenal have scored 15 goals in addition to allowing eight. Arsenal are behind league leaders Liverpool (21) and second-placed Manchester City (20).