What's the story Indian women's cricket team wicketkeeper-batter, Richa Ghosh will miss the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand as she will be busy with her Class 12 board examinations. The 21-year-old cricketer has been a mainstay in India's international setup since she made her debut at 16 in 2020. India will begin their three-match assignment, under Harmanpreet Kaur, in Ahmedabad on October 24.

Women's selection committee announces squad for ODI series

The Women's Selection Committee announced a 16-member squad for the NZ WODI series on October 17. The team features four newcomers - seam-bowling all-rounders Sayali Satghare and Saima Thakor, leg-spinner Priya Mishra, and middle-order batter Tejal Hasabnis. These players have earned their maiden call-ups to the national team. Notably, Thakor was India's traveling reserve for the ICC T20 World Cup while Mishra was named the non-traveling reserve.

Other changes in the side

Besides Ghosh, leg-spinner Asha Sobhana will also miss out from the squad owing to an injury, while Pooja Vastrakar has been given a break for this series. Harmanpreet will continue to lead the side with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. Despite India's disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup after a close nine-run loss to Australia, most members of that squad have been retained for the WODI series against New Zealand.

IND vs NZ: WODI series schedule

The first WODI of the New Zealand series will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 24, while the other two matches will be held on October 27 and 29 at the same venue.

India's squad for NZ WODI series

India's squad for NZ WODI series: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper), Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, and Shreyanka Patil.