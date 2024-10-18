Travis Head extends contract with Adelaide Strikers for another year
Star Australian batter Travis Head has extended his contract with Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Adelaide Strikers for another year. The left-handed batsman missed the 2023/24 season due to national commitments. It remains to be seen if he will feature in the upcoming season. Australia are set to host the high-profile five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, and it is unclear if national team players will be available for subsequent BBL matches due to a tour of Sri Lanka in February.
Head's availability; impact on performance
Head's busy international schedule could restrict his availability for the Strikers to three games owing to Test commitments. Nevertheless, his retention bolsters the Strikers's batting line-up comprising Matt Short, Chris Lynn, Alex Carey, and England's Ollie Pope. "I'm thrilled to sign for another year with the Strikers and can't wait to get back amongst the group under our new coach Tim Paine," Head said.
Strikers eye berth in final
Since their BBL win in 2017/18, the Strikers have reached the playoffs four times in six seasons. However, they are yet to reach the final. Tim Paine, the former Australian captain and current head coach for the Strikers's men's side, was optimistic about Head's retention. "We understand 'Trav' has a hectic international schedule, but we also know how much he loves getting back in the blue whenever the chance arises," Paine said.
Head's impressive strike rate
Head has had an incredible 2024, scoring 539 runs in 15 T20I innings at a phenomenal strike-rate of 178.47. His tally included four half-centuries. This is the second consecutive year where his strike-rate went past 175. Head's choice to play a few BBL matches in January means his next long break will probably be delayed. He will also feature in the ICC Champions Trophy for Australia next year.