South Africa won the first Test in Mirpur

Aiden Markram hopes Mirpur victory will boost South Africa's confidence

By Rajdeep Saha 06:20 pm Oct 24, 202406:20 pm

What's the story South Africa's stand-in captain, Aiden Markram﻿, hopes the team's recent Test win in Mirpur will be a turning point in their performance on Asian soil. Notably, this win is especially important as it ends a decade-long drought of Test wins for South Africa in Asia. The last time the Proteas tasted success in this region was way back in 2014, in a match in Galle versus Sri Lanka.

Captain's perspective

Markram reflects on team's inexperience and victory

Markram also acknowledged the team's relative inexperience during a post-match press conference. He said, "It's special. We're a pretty young, slightly inexperienced group, so to come to the subcontinent and get a win is great for us and the environment." He added this victory has given them an insight into what playing cricket in Asia entails, and has prepared them for future challenges they may encounter here.

Performance history

South Africa's past performance and recent struggles in Asia

Between 2007 and 2014, South Africa boasted a stellar record in Asia, having lost just three of 15 Tests in Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, and the UAE. However, post-2014 their record plummeted with 10 defeats in 14 Tests on Asian soil. They struggled against all kinds of spin and suffered humiliating defeats including a 3-0 defeat against India in 2015.

Match highlight

Verreynne's century steers South Africa to victory

Kyle Verreynne's second Test century was pivotal in South Africa's win over Bangladesh. He termed this innings the "best" of his Test career considering the conditions, including heat, humidity, and facing "long periods of spin bowling." Markram lauded Verreynne for his performance against spin bowling and sweeping technique, adding it was nice to see players backing their strengths.

Player's progression

Verreynne's journey and future prospects

Verreynne, who accompanied the South African squad to Pakistan in 2021 but debuted later that year in West Indies, has now established himself as South Africa's first-choice wicket-keeper after Heinrich Klaasen's Test retirement. Markram on Verreynne's development said, "He's had a bit of backing now from the management, and he just looks really comfortable now in the environment." This adds to competition with reserve keeper Ryan Rickelton.