Summarize Simplifying... In short Shubman Gill's return to Test cricket was marred by Mitchell Santner, who dismissed him twice, despite Gill's efforts to steady India after Rohit Sharma's early departure.

Gill's struggle against left-arm spinners continued, with an average of just 30.91.

Meanwhile, New Zealand set India a target of 359 runs, thanks to fifties from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, and a strong 86 from Tom Latham. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gill fell twice to Santner (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Shubman Gill falls to Mitchell Santner twice on Test comeback

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:29 pm Oct 26, 202403:29 pm

What's the story India's rising cricket star Shubman Gill had a disappointing return to the XI during the second Test against New Zealand at MCA Stadium in Pune. He threw away his starts in both innings as he followed up with his 72-ball 30 in the first innings with a 31-ball 21. Both dismissals came at the hands of New Zealand's left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who has enjoyed a dream Test match.

Match details

Santner's brilliance stuns Gill

In both innings, Gill was trying to stabilize India's position after Rohit Sharma's early exit. The number-three batter even recorded twin 40-plus stands with Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, Santner turned the tables for New Zealand. While an arm ball trapped Gill lbw in his first outing, the batter edged an away-turning ball to slips in the fourth innings. Daryl Mitchell took a fine catch. Notably, Gill missed the series opener due to health issues.

Information

Has Gill struggled versus left-arm spinners?

The outgoing deliveries have certainly troubled Gill as left-arm spinners have trapped him 12 times across 29 Test innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. The batter averages a paltry 30.91 in this regard. Five of these dismissals have come in 2024.

Match status

How has the match proceeded?

The Kiwis posted 259/10 batting first thanks to fifties from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. Washington Sundar dismissed seven batters. Santner's career-best spell of 7/53 helped NZ bowl India out for 156 in the second innings. Skipper Tom Latham made 86 as the visitors managed 255/10 in the third innings, setting India a target of 359 runs. Jaiswal(77) got India off to a flying start before the hosts lost wickets in a cluster.