What's the story New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr has been ruled out of the last two Women's One Day Internationals (WODIs) against India, after suffering a left quadricep muscle tear. The injury was sustained during the first match on Thursday, which India won by 59 runs. Kerr's recovery is expected to take about three weeks and she won't be replaced in the ODI squad for now. Here's more.

Kerr's WBBL participation also in doubt

Kerr's injury also puts her participation in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) for Sydney Sixers in jeopardy. The WBBL is scheduled to start on Sunday. As a platinum-category pre-signing, her absence could be a big miss. If her recovery takes the estimated three weeks, she could miss eight out of Sixers's 10 league games.

NZC confirms Kerr's injury and rehabilitation plan

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed Kerr's injury through a release on Friday. Scans revealed a grade-one quadricep tear, following which she returned home on Sunday for rehabilitation. New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer expressed disappointment over Kerr's situation, acknowledging her integral role in the team and wishing her a quick recovery.

Kerr's absence could impact New Zealand's ODI Championship prospects

Kerr's injury comes at a crucial time as she recently played a key role in New Zealand's T20 World Cup victory, taking the most wickets in the tournament. She was also New Zealand's top bowler in the opening WODI against India. Her absence could potentially affect New Zealand's chances of climbing the Women's ODI Championship table, where a top-six finish guarantees direct qualification for the 2025 WODI World Cup.

95 wickets in WODIs for Kerr

The 24-year-old owns 95 wickets in WODIs. She averages 29.81. She claimed her fifth four-wicket haul in WODIs. during the first match versus India Women. She also owns a fifer. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 11 matches versus India Women, she owns 17 wickets at 30.47.