1st WT20I: India bowl out Australia (141); Sadhu takes four-fer

By Parth Dhall 08:44 pm Jan 05, 202408:44 pm

Titas Sadhu took four wickets in the match (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Despite a strong start, Australia perished for 141 against India in the 1st Women's T20I at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The Indian bowlers made merry in the Powerplay, but Ellyse Perry (37) and Phoebe Litchfield (49)m got Australia back with a pivotal partnership. Youngster Titas Sadhu was impressive, having taken a four-wicket haul. Shreyanka Patil and Deepti Sharma supported her.

Australia lose four wickets in Powerplay

The Indian bowlers were on fire after the hosts elected to field. Although Australia reached 26/0 in three overs, youngster Sadhu dismissed Beth Mooney to put India in front. Renuka Singh then removed Australian skipper Alyssa Healy in the next over. Sadhu got rid of Tahlia McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner on the Powerplay's final two balls. Australia were 33/4 after six overs.

Perry, Litchfield add 79 runs in middle overs

Australia were powered by a crucial partnership between Perry and Litchfield in the middle overs. From 33/4, the duo took the Aussies past 100. They batted together for nearly 10 overs before Amanjot Kaur dismissed Litchfield for 49(32). The dangerous Grace Harris also departed a few balls later, which handed the momentum back to the hosts.

Sadhu, the pick of India's bowlers

Sadhu, playing only his fifth WT20I, ran through Australia's batting line-up across two spells. She dismissed Mooney, McGrath, and Gardner in quick succession in the Powerplay. The right-arm seamer returned for her second spell and got rid of Annabel Sutherland. She completed her maiden WT20I four-wicket haul. Sadhu took four wickets for just 17 runs in four overs.

An unwanted record for Australia

It is worth noting that Australia Women have been bowled out in a T20I for the first time in nearly four years, according to ESPNcricinfo. Only Perry and Litchfield crossed the 30-run mark for them.

Other highlights from 1st innings

Shreyanka Patil and Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets each, while both Renuka and Amanjot Kaur also had a wicket to show. Australia's Litchfield struck at 153.12, having slammed 4 fours and 3 sixes. Perry also smashed a couple of maximums. Notably, the former was dropped thrice in the innings. Besides, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took as many as four catches.