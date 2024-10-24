Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Pune Test, New Zealand was bowled out for 259, with Washington Sundar taking seven wickets.

Sundar's performance silenced critics, marking his career-best figures and his first five-wicket haul in Tests.

Despite a strong start from openers Tom Latham and Conway, and a fightback led by Ravindra, New Zealand couldn't withstand Sundar's bowling prowess.

Washington Sundar took a record-breaking seven-wicket haul (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Pune Test: NZ perish for 259; Washington Sundar takes seven-fer

By Parth Dhall 04:03 pm Oct 24, 2024

What's the story An incredible seven-wicket haul from all-rounder Washington Sundar helped India bowl out New Zealand after they elected to bat in the 2nd Test in Pune. Sundar ran through NZ's middle order as the visitors perished for 259 in 79.1 overs on Day 1. Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets, while Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra were NZ's half-centurions. Here are the key stats.

Summary

Summary of NZ's innings

NZ openers Tom Latham and Conway showed positive intent against Indian pacers after they elected to bat. However, Ashwin dismissed Latham and Will Young before the 100-run mark. After the lunch break, the off-spinner also removed a well-set Conway (76). Although Ravindra led NZ's fightback, Sundar dismissed him with a peach. The rest of NZ batters succumbed to Sundar thereafter.

Sundar

Sundar shuts detractors with seven-fer

Questions were raised over Sundar's inclusion for the 2nd Test in Pune. However, the off-spinner justified his selection with a historic bowling performance. On his Test return, the spin-bowling all-rounder recorded his career-best bowling figures in First-Class cricket (7/59). This was also his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests and a first in FC cricket since August 2022.

Information

Joint third-best Test figures for India against NZ

Sundar now has the joint third-best bowling figures for India against New Zealand in Test cricket. He shares this record with Ashwin, who took 7/59 against the Kiwis in 2017 in Indore. S Venkatraghavan (8/72 in 1965) and EAS Prasanna (8/76 in 1975) are ahead.

Conway

Another fine knock from Conway

After smashing a match-winning 91 in the series opener, Conway continued his exploits against India in the 2nd Test. The Kiwi opener smashed a 141-ball 76, a knock laced with 11 fours. Ashwin dismissed Conway shortly after lunch. NZ, who slumped to 76/2 at one stage, were propelled past 130 by Conway and Ravindra. Conway now has two Test half-centuries in India.

Ravindra

Ravindra races past 900 Test runs with another fifty

Ravindra came to the middle after NZ lost Will Young and were down to 76/2. He joined forces with Conway and held his end, with NZ closing in on 200. However, Sundar knocked him over in the 60th over. The left-handed batter smashed 65 off 105 balls, a knock studded with 5 fours and a six. Ravindra raced past 900 runs in Tests.