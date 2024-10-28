Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Indian cricket captain, MS Dhoni, praised the aggressive and result-oriented approach in modern Test cricket, contrasting it with the drawn-out matches of his playing days.

He emphasized the importance of understanding a team's strength to determine their playing style.

Despite his successful captaincy, Dhoni expressed disapproval of drawn Test matches, appreciating the potential for results even when a day's play is washed out.

Dhoni spoke about how cricket has evolved

MS Dhoni lauds aggressive, result-oriented approach in Test cricket

What's the story Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni has said he loves the more aggressive and result-oriented brand of Test cricket that has been witnessed lately. Speaking at an event in Goa, Dhoni spoke about how cricket has evolved over the years. "The way people are playing cricket is very different," Dhoni said, adding teams should play according to their strengths and not change overnight.

Dhoni's take on cricket's evolution and team strengths

Dhoni observed that what was once a safe score in ODIs, isn't even safe in the shortest format. He stressed on knowing a team's strength before deciding their style of play. "What is important is to realize the strength of your team and according to the strength of the team you decide which is the way you want to play cricket," he said.

Dhoni recalls challenges of drawn Test matches

Dhoni also spoke about his playing days, especially the difficulties of drawn Test matches. He recalled the fifth day of a match heading for a draw as "the most difficult time," where he would have to keep wickets for nearly 2.5 sessions despite knowing there was no result in sight. This reflection speaks volumes of his appreciation for more result-oriented Test cricket today.

Dhoni's stance on draws in Test cricket

Dhoni also expressed his disapproval of draws in Test cricket, saying they aren't good for the game. "So I love how there is more results in today's world," he said, adding that even if a day gets washed out, there could be a result after five days of play.

India's second-most successful captain

Between 2008 and 2014, Dhoni became India's most successful captain in Test cricket. Although India lost successive overseas series under him, he led the side to 27 wins in 60 games. However, Virat Kohli later overtook Dhoni to become the most successful Test skipper for India.