Summarize Simplifying... In short In Women's ODI cricket, the highest ninth-wicket partnerships have been crucial in turning the tide of the game.

The record is held by Australia's Ashleigh Gardner and Kim Garth, who scored 77 runs against South Africa.

England's Lynsey Askew and Isa Guha, and India's Yadav and Thakor, also made significant contributions with 73 and 70 runs respectively, against New Zealand.

These partnerships showcased resilience and determination, even in dire situations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Radha Yadav and Saima Thakor shared a 101-run stand (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Prsenting the highest ninth-wicket partnerships in Women's ODIs

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:54 pm Oct 28, 202401:54 pm

What's the story The second Women's ODI match between India and New Zealand, played in Ahmedabad, witnessed a stunning show from India's lower-order batters Radha Yadav and Saima Thakor. Despite being reduced to 108/8 by New Zealand, the duo staged an impressive comeback and added 70 runs. However, their efforts went in vain as India lost. Here we look at the highest ninth-wicket stands in WODI history.

#1

Gardener and Garth - 77 vs South Africa, 2024

Australia seemed all but out at 71/8 while chasing a revised 234 in the North Sydney WODI against South Africa earlier this year. All-rounders Ashleigh Gardner and Kim Garth refused to go down without fighting as the duo recorded the highest ninth-wicket stand in WODI history (77 runs). The partnership ended with Gardner departing for 35 off 52 balls. Garth made an unbeaten run-a-ball 42* though Australia were folded for 149.

#2

Askew and Guha - 73 vs New Zealand, 2007

The likes of Lynsey Askew and Isa Guha came to England's rescue in the 2007 Chennai match against New Zealand. Chasing 268, the Brits were reeling at 8/138 before Askew and Guha joined forces. They added 73 runs thereafter as Askew did the bulk of the scoring while Guha played the second fiddle. The latter departed for a 37-ball 26. Askew made a fiery 68 off 71 balls as England were folded for 240.

#3

Yadav and Thakor - 70 vs New Zealand, 2024

The Yadav-Thakor partnership was India's ray of hope in the aformentioned match. Despite the team's dire situation at 108/8 in a chase of 260, the two decided to fight back against New Zealand. While Yadav was the aggressor, Thakor played a little conservatively before getting into the groove. They added 70 runs before Thakor departed for 29 off 54 balls. Radha, who made a 64-ball 48, went down as the last batter as India were folded for 183.