Prsenting the highest ninth-wicket partnerships in Women's ODIs
The second Women's ODI match between India and New Zealand, played in Ahmedabad, witnessed a stunning show from India's lower-order batters Radha Yadav and Saima Thakor. Despite being reduced to 108/8 by New Zealand, the duo staged an impressive comeback and added 70 runs. However, their efforts went in vain as India lost. Here we look at the highest ninth-wicket stands in WODI history.
Gardener and Garth - 77 vs South Africa, 2024
Australia seemed all but out at 71/8 while chasing a revised 234 in the North Sydney WODI against South Africa earlier this year. All-rounders Ashleigh Gardner and Kim Garth refused to go down without fighting as the duo recorded the highest ninth-wicket stand in WODI history (77 runs). The partnership ended with Gardner departing for 35 off 52 balls. Garth made an unbeaten run-a-ball 42* though Australia were folded for 149.
Askew and Guha - 73 vs New Zealand, 2007
The likes of Lynsey Askew and Isa Guha came to England's rescue in the 2007 Chennai match against New Zealand. Chasing 268, the Brits were reeling at 8/138 before Askew and Guha joined forces. They added 73 runs thereafter as Askew did the bulk of the scoring while Guha played the second fiddle. The latter departed for a 37-ball 26. Askew made a fiery 68 off 71 balls as England were folded for 240.
Yadav and Thakor - 70 vs New Zealand, 2024
The Yadav-Thakor partnership was India's ray of hope in the aformentioned match. Despite the team's dire situation at 108/8 in a chase of 260, the two decided to fight back against New Zealand. While Yadav was the aggressor, Thakor played a little conservatively before getting into the groove. They added 70 runs before Thakor departed for 29 off 54 balls. Radha, who made a 64-ball 48, went down as the last batter as India were folded for 183.