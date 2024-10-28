Summarize Simplifying... In short Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, and Jhulan Goswami are among the Indian women cricketers who have scored over 40 runs batting at number nine or lower in WODIs.

40-plus scores for India at number nine or lower (WODIs)

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:16 pm Oct 28, 202401:16 pm

What's the story Despite a brilliant performance by Radha Yadav, who scored 48 runs and took four wickets, India lost to New Zealand in the second Women's ODI in Ahmedabad. The margin of India's defeat would have been even bigger had Radha not stepped up with the bat. She played a knock of character and kept India's outside hopes alive. Here we look at Indian batters with 40-plus scores in WODIs while batting at nine or lower.

Pooja Vastrakar - 62* vs Australia, 2023

Veteran all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar owns the top two scores in this regard In December 2023, Vastrakar hit a sensational 62* off just 46 balls versus Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. She smoked seven fours and two sixes. She came to the crease when India were reeling at 182/7. She shared a pivotal 68-run stand for the eighth wicket alongside Jemimah Rodrigues. Vastrakar's knock helped India manage 282/8. However, Australia eventually won the duel by six wickets.

Pooja Vastrakar - 51 vs Australia, 2018

Vastrakar came to India's rescue in the 2018 Vadodara ODI as well. The opposition was again Australia as the all-rounder arrived with the scoreboard reading 113/7. She batted with remarkable intent and even dominated a 76-run stand with Sushma Verma. Vastrakar eventually departed for 51 off 56 balls as she slammed seven fours and a six. Despite her efforts, India were folded for 200 and subsequently lost by eight wickets.

Radha Yadav - 48 vs New Zealand, 2024

Chasing 260 in the aformentioned game against NZ, the Women in Blue were reduced to 108/8 as their defeat looked certain at this point. However, Radha, who arrived at number nine, and Saima Thakor (29) staged a late fightback with a 70-run partnership for the ninth wicket. Radha was the aggressor as she smoked five fours en route to her 64-ball 48. She went down as the last batter as India were folded for 183.

Jhulan Goswami - 43* vs South Africa, 2017

Legendary fast bowler Jhulan Goswami also features on this list. India were tottering at 65/7 in a chase of 274 in the 2017 WODI World Cup match against South Africa in Leicester. Goswami, who arrived at number nine, refused to go down without fighting as she slammed an unbeaten 43 off 79 balls (6 fours). As she didn't receive much support from the other lower-order batters, India were folded for 158.