Saud Shakeel slams majestic 134 versus England in Rawalpindi Test

What's the story Saud Shakeel helped Pakistan gain a vital lead in the ongoing 3rd Test against England. The match is being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Shakeel's brilliant innings included his fourth Test century, which he scored off 181 deliveries. He was eventually out for a majestic 134-run knock. Pakistan managed 344 after England scored 267 in their 1st innings. Pakistan took a valuable 77-run lead. Here's more.

Pakistan's shaky start and England's bowling prowess

Despite a promising start with Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub adding 35 runs for the first wicket, Pakistan soon found themselves in a precarious position. The team's score was reduced to 46/3 within just 13.4 overs. England's spin trio of Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir, and Rehan Ahmed proved to be a formidable force, consistently disrupting Pakistan's batting lineup. Shakeel came to the crease and saw out the day alongside Shan Masood.

Shakeel's resilience and partnerships prowess bail Pakistan out

On Day 2, Shakeel held his fort. He brought up his half-century off just 82 balls, showing grit and determination. However, Pakistan continued to struggle as they were reduced to a dismal 177/7. At this stage, Shakeel and Noman Ali stitched a crucial partnership, adding 88 runs for the eighth wicket in just over 25 overs. Shakeel added another 72-run stand alongside Sajid Khan, who remained unscathed on 48. Shakeel was finally dismissed by Gus Atkinson.

Shakeel slams his 4th ton, surpasses 1,000 runs at home

Shakeel's 134 from 223 balls had five fours. He has raced to 1,406 runs from 15 matches at 56.24. He owns four tons and 7 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in six matches versus England, he has smashed 626 runs at 56.90. He slammed his maiden ton versus England (50s: 5). Shakeel has gone past 1,000 runs on home soil. He has 1,019 runs at 59.94. He registered his third ton at home (50s: 6).