Latham urges NZ to adapt in 2nd Test against India
New Zealand cricket team captain, Tom Latham, has stressed his team needs to adapt quickly in the upcoming second Test against India. He ruled out any preconceived notions of a spin-friendly surface, and instead focused on making the most of their bowling options. This comes after New Zealand's emphatic eight-wicket win in the first Test in Bengaluru, where they bowled out India for a record low 46 runs.
Latham's strategy for spin-friendly conditions
Latham has revealed his game plan for what could be spin-friendly conditions in the second Test, which will get underway on October 24 in Pune. "If it is going to be a wicket that turns a little bit more, then we've got four spinners in our line-up, that will play into their hands," he said in the press conference. Latham added that this isn't based on assumptions but adapting to the actual conditions of the match.
Latham reflects on historic win and upcoming challenges
Reflecting on New Zealand's historic win in Bengaluru, their first in India after 36 years, Latham called it "very special." However, he maintained the team isn't resting on past laurels but is concentrating on the next match. He was confident his team will compete well against India, saying "The confidence that it can bring into a side is probably the most important thing."
Latham praises Ravindra's performance, updates on Williamson
Latham also praised centurion Rachin Ravindra's performance in Bengaluru, noting his ability to find the right balance between attack and defense in Indian conditions. He also gave an update on the injured Kane Williamson, who missed the opener and will be unavailable for the second game as well. "It's a day-by-day thing with Kane, fingers crossed that he will be up and ready," Latham said.