Bangladesh were 283/7 at stumps on Day 3

1st Test, Day 3: Bangladesh take 81-run lead against SA

By Parth Dhall 04:46 pm Oct 23, 2024

What's the story Bangladesh have bounced back against South Africa in what seems to be a humdinger of Test in Dhaka. The hosts, who were staring at an innings defeat, now own an 81-run lead. Knocks from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Jaker Ali helped Bangladesh recover from 112/6 on Day 3. Meanwhile, bad light stopped play when Bangladesh were 283/7, with Mehidy returning unbeaten on 87.

Jaker Ali shines on Test debut

SA replied to Bangladesh's first-innings score with a solid 308. However, the home side was reeling at 112/6 in their second innings. This was turned around by Ali, who produced an excellent show on his Test debut. His gritty 138-run stand with Mehidy helped Bangladesh steady their ship and avoid an innings defeat. Ali was dismissed for 58 off 111 balls (7 fours).

Ali attains these feats

Ali became the second Bangladesh batter after Mushfiqur Rahim (65 in 2008) to smoke a Test fifty versus SA while batting at eight or lower. He is also the fourth batter to breach the 50-run mark on Test debut for Bangladesh at eight or lower.

Mehidy Hasan bolsters Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan is playing a knock of character in the third innings. He returned unbeaten on 87. The former continued to bat well after Ali's departure as the Tigers finished the rain-curtailed Day 3 with an 81-run lead. He became just the third player to score over 500 runs and take more than 30 wickets in an ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Third player with this double

As mentioned, Mehidy Hasan is just the third player to score over 500 runs and take more than 30 wickets in a single WTC cycle. The 26-year-old all-rounder joined England's Ben Stokes and India's Ravindra Jadeja on this elite list.