The 2nd Test between India and New Zealand is set to kick off at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 24.

The pitch is expected to offer less bounce, potentially leveling the playing field.

Historically, India has a stronger record, but New Zealand recently claimed their first Test win in India this century.

The match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 Network and streamed on the JioCinema app.

New Zealand lead the three-Test series 1-0 (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Tom Latham elects to bat

By Parth Dhall 09:13 am Oct 24, 202409:13 am

What's the story After a riveting series opener, India and New Zealand are set to square off in Pune. The Kiwis took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series in Bengaluru. It was their maiden Test victory in India since 1988. NZ could now snap India's winning streak of 18 home Test series. Their captain Tom Latham has won the toss and elected to bat.

XIs

A look at Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, and Jasprit Bumrah. New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, and William ORourke.

Changes

India rest Siraj, Rahul, and Kuldeep

India have made three changes to their Playing XI, resting Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav. Seamer Akash Deep, all-rounder Washington Sundar, and batter Shubman Gill have been roped in. Notably, India added Sundar to the squad following the series opener to tackle NZ's left-handed batters. Meanwhile, in the Kiwi camp, spinner Mitchell Santner has replaced the injured Matt Henry.

Details

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host the 2nd Test, starting 9:30pm on October 24. As per reports, the pitch in Pune will offer less bounce than the one used for the first Test. This could make the contest more even for both the teams. The Sports18 Network will broadcast the match live, while live-streaming is available on the JioCinema app.

Record

A look at head-to-head record

As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have been involved in 63 Test encounters. India have won 22 matches, while New Zealand have secured 14, with the rest ending in draws. The last series between the two sides saw India win 1-0 at home in 2021. At home, India have 17 wins and just three defeats vs NZ (Draws: 17).

Bengaluru

NZ scripted history in Bengaluru

In a record-breaking feat, New Zealand beat India in the 1st Test in Bengaluru. The visitors successfully chased down 107 on Day 5 despite India's strong comeback. India, who perished for a record 46 (their lowest in home Tests), recovered well to score 462 in the second innings. The Kiwis claimed their maiden Test win in India in the 21st century.