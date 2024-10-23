Summarize Simplifying... In short Raza's unbeaten 133 off 43 deliveries led Zimbabwe to a record-breaking win against Gambia in T20I cricket.

Dion Myers and Solomon Mire also made significant contributions with 96 and 94 runs respectively in matches against Rwanda and Pakistan.

These high individual scores powered Zimbabwe to impressive victories, showcasing the team's batting prowess.

Sikandar Raza became the first Zimbabwe batter with a century in T20Is

Highest individual scores for Zimbabwe in T20I cricket

By Parth Dhall 11:12 pm Oct 23, 202411:12 pm

What's the story Zimbabwe recorded the highest-ever total in men's T20 Internationals on October 23. They attained the feat during the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B clash against Gambia in Nairobi. Zimbabwe scored a staggering 344 runs in their 20 overs, with skipper Sikandar Raza slamming an incredible century. He became the first Zimbabwe batter with a century in T20Is.

#1

Sikandar Raza: 133* vs Gambia, Nairobi, 2024

As mentioned, Raza was the star of Zimbabwe's record-breaking innings against Gambia. The right-handed batter slammed an unbeaten 133 off 43 deliveries. His explosive batting included 7 fours and 15 sixes. Raza stitched a century-plus stand with Clive Madande, who went on to score a 17-ball 53*. Zimbabwe later bowled out Gambia for 54, claiming a 290-run win.

#2

Dion Myers: 96 vs Rwanda, Nairobi, 2024

A day ago, Dion Myers smashed a 45-ball 96 against Rwanda at the same venue in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier. Myers's exploits powered Zimbabwe to a mammoth 240/8 in 20 overs after they elected to bat first. Opener Tadiwanashe Marumani also hammered a 18-ball 44. Rwanda were later bowled out for a mere 91.

#3

Solomon Mire: 94 vs Pakistan, Harare, 2018

Solomon Mire holds the record for the highest individual T20I score for Zimbabwe against a full-member side. He slammed a 63-ball 94 (6 fours and 6 sixes) against Pakistan as they racked up 162/4 in 20 overs. However, it came in a losing cause as Pakistan chased it down in the final over. Sarfaraz Ahmed starred in their run-chase.