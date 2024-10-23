Highest individual scores for Zimbabwe in T20I cricket
Zimbabwe recorded the highest-ever total in men's T20 Internationals on October 23. They attained the feat during the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B clash against Gambia in Nairobi. Zimbabwe scored a staggering 344 runs in their 20 overs, with skipper Sikandar Raza slamming an incredible century. He became the first Zimbabwe batter with a century in T20Is.
Sikandar Raza: 133* vs Gambia, Nairobi, 2024
As mentioned, Raza was the star of Zimbabwe's record-breaking innings against Gambia. The right-handed batter slammed an unbeaten 133 off 43 deliveries. His explosive batting included 7 fours and 15 sixes. Raza stitched a century-plus stand with Clive Madande, who went on to score a 17-ball 53*. Zimbabwe later bowled out Gambia for 54, claiming a 290-run win.
Dion Myers: 96 vs Rwanda, Nairobi, 2024
A day ago, Dion Myers smashed a 45-ball 96 against Rwanda at the same venue in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier. Myers's exploits powered Zimbabwe to a mammoth 240/8 in 20 overs after they elected to bat first. Opener Tadiwanashe Marumani also hammered a 18-ball 44. Rwanda were later bowled out for a mere 91.
Solomon Mire: 94 vs Pakistan, Harare, 2018
Solomon Mire holds the record for the highest individual T20I score for Zimbabwe against a full-member side. He slammed a 63-ball 94 (6 fours and 6 sixes) against Pakistan as they racked up 162/4 in 20 overs. However, it came in a losing cause as Pakistan chased it down in the final over. Sarfaraz Ahmed starred in their run-chase.