Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2022 Gqeberha Test, South Africa's Keshav Maharaj's 84-run knock and nine wickets led to a 332-run victory over Bangladesh.

Similarly, Robin Peterson's 61-run innings and five wickets in the 2003 Dhaka Test, and Wiaan Mulder's 54-run contribution in the 2024 Mirpur Test, both batting at number eight, played crucial roles in South Africa's wins.

These lower-order batsmen showcased their batting prowess while also delivering with the ball. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mulder recently entered this list (Image source: X/@ICC)

Lower-order SA batters with Test fifties vs Bangladesh

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:35 pm Oct 22, 202412:35 pm

What's the story South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder registered a major milestone in his cricketing career by scoring his maiden Test half-century. The feat came on the second day of the ongoing opening Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur. He scored a fine 54 to rescue his team. Here we look at SA batters with 50-plus Test scores versus Bangladesh while batting at eight or lower.

#1

Keshav Maharaj - 84 in Gqeberha, 2022

South Africa registered a 332-run triumph over the Tigers in the 2022 Gqeberha Test. Keshav Maharaj was instrumental to the win as he smoked a fiery 95-ball 84 in the first innings. He arrived at number eight as his knock helped the hosts finish at 453/10. Maharaj also claimed nine wickets in that game, earning the Player-of-the-Match honor.

#2

Robin Peterson - 61 in Dhaka, 2003

Left-arm spinner Robin Peterson flaunted his batting capabilities in the 2003 Dhaka Test. The southpaw scored a fine 61 off 109 balls while batting at eight as SA posted 330/10 batting first. Notably, the visitors were reeling at 209/6 when Peterson arrived. The spinner also claimed five wickets in that match as SA recorded an innings triumph.

#3

Wiaan Mulder - 54 in Mirpur, 2024

Mulder walked in when South Africa was reeling at 108/6 on Day 1. He stitched a solid partnership with wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne, denying Bangladesh another wicket in the last session. Their partnership extended into Day 2 morning, with both players scoring their respective half-centuries and adding a crucial 119-run stand before Hasan Mahmud sent Mulder back. Mulder departed for 54 off 112 balls as he smoked eight fours.