South Africa bowled out Bangladesh for 106 on Day 1 (Image source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Dhaka Test: Bangladesh bowled out; SA lose six wickets

By Parth Dhall 04:25 pm Oct 21, 202404:25 pm

What's the story South Africa majorly dominated a low-scoring Day 1 of the 1st Test against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The Proteas bowled out Bangladesh for 106 in 40.1 overs after the hosts elected to bat first. Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder, and Keshav Maharaj took three wickets for SA. The visitors also suffered a middle-order collapse and finished on 140/6 at stumps.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh suffer middle-order collapse

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy (30) was the top-scorer for Bangladesh, who were bowled out for 106. The hosts eventually fell like a pack of cards, having plunged to 76/8. Meanwhile, Mulder was the pick of SA's bowlers as he took three wickets for 22 runs. Rabada and Maharaj also took three wickets each, bowling more overs than Mulder.

Milestone

Third-fastest SA bowler to 300 Test wickets

Pacer Rabada has reached a major career milestone, becoming the sixth South African bowler to take 300 Test wickets. He reached the landmark by dismissing former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim for 11. Rabada is now the third-fastest SA bowler to take 300 wickets in Tests (in 65 matches), after Dale Steyn (61) and Allan Donald (63).

SA

SA also lose wickets in quick succession

SA too had a nominal start as they lost skipper Aiden Markram early on. Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs helped the Proteas reach 50. While Hasan Mahmud knocked over Markram, Taijul Islam dismissed the next five SA batters - Stubbs, David Bedingham, de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, and Ryan Rickelton. Kyle Verreynne (18*) and Mulder (17*) denied Bangladesh another wicket in the final session.

Information

Taijul Islam's 13th five-wicket haul in Tests

Spinner Taijul Islam brought Bangladesh back in the hunt after they were bowled out cheaply. He took an incredible five-wicket haul, his 13th in the format. Islam conceded 49 runs in 15 overs, including two maidens.

Milestone

Islam completed 200 Test wickets

Besides perturbing the Proteas with a fifer, Islam added another feather to his cap. He became only the fourth Bangladesh bowler to take 200 wickets in Test cricket. Islam joins star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in the format (246). The former unlocked this achievement after knocking over Matthew Breetzke.