Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket opener, has consistently struggled against bowler Tim Southee, who has dismissed him 14 times in international cricket.

In Test cricket, Rohit has only managed to score 51 runs from 126 deliveries by Southee, while in ODIs and T20Is, he averages a low 19.16 and has a strike rate of 111.76 respectively.

Southee's well-placed deliveries and Rohit's initial foot movement have contributed to this trend.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck in Pune

Decoding Rohit Sharma's struggles versus Tim Southee in international cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:19 pm Oct 25, 202412:19 pm

What's the story Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's performance in the second Test match against New Zealand was a huge disappointment for fans who had high hopes. The dasher was dismissed for a nine-ball duck in Pune. His dismissal came at the hands of Tim Southee, marking another instance of his struggles against this particular bowler. Here we decode Rohit's struggles versus Southee across all formats (international cricket).

Bowling tactics

Southee's strategy exposes Rohit's weaknesses

Southee bowled a well-placed delivery which seamed away and proved too difficult for Rohit to read. The opener misjudged the ball which went past his bat and hit the top of the off-stump. Rohit's initial foot movement has often made him susceptible to both incoming and outgoing deliveries from Southee. This trend was visible during the first Test in Bengaluru, where Southee once again sent Rohit back.

Dismissal statistics

Southee's record against Rohit in Test cricket

Southee's success against Rohit isn't just limited to this series. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has dismissed Rohit 14 times in international cricket, a record he shares with South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. In Test cricket specifically, Southee has dismissed Rohit four times in eight innings. Despite facing 126 deliveries from Southee, Rohit has only managed to score 51 runs at an average of just 12.75.

ODIs

Rohit vs Southee in ODIs

In ODIs, Southee has sent Rohit back six times across 15 innings as the star batter averages a paltry 19.16 in this regard. Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (7) is the only bowler to trap the Indian skipper more times in the format. Notably, Southee also holds the record of dismissing Rohit most times in India (5) in ODI cricket.

T20Is

Four dismissals in T20I cricket

Southee got the better of the Indian opener four times in T20Is as well (13 innings). Rohit has 76 runs in this regard at a paltry strike rate of 111.76. He hit Southee for 10 fours and a couple of sixes in this format. Only Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera (6) dismissed Rohit more times in T20Is.