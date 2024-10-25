Decoding Rohit Sharma's struggles versus Tim Southee in international cricket
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's performance in the second Test match against New Zealand was a huge disappointment for fans who had high hopes. The dasher was dismissed for a nine-ball duck in Pune. His dismissal came at the hands of Tim Southee, marking another instance of his struggles against this particular bowler. Here we decode Rohit's struggles versus Southee across all formats (international cricket).
Southee's strategy exposes Rohit's weaknesses
Southee bowled a well-placed delivery which seamed away and proved too difficult for Rohit to read. The opener misjudged the ball which went past his bat and hit the top of the off-stump. Rohit's initial foot movement has often made him susceptible to both incoming and outgoing deliveries from Southee. This trend was visible during the first Test in Bengaluru, where Southee once again sent Rohit back.
Southee's record against Rohit in Test cricket
Southee's success against Rohit isn't just limited to this series. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has dismissed Rohit 14 times in international cricket, a record he shares with South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. In Test cricket specifically, Southee has dismissed Rohit four times in eight innings. Despite facing 126 deliveries from Southee, Rohit has only managed to score 51 runs at an average of just 12.75.
Rohit vs Southee in ODIs
In ODIs, Southee has sent Rohit back six times across 15 innings as the star batter averages a paltry 19.16 in this regard. Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (7) is the only bowler to trap the Indian skipper more times in the format. Notably, Southee also holds the record of dismissing Rohit most times in India (5) in ODI cricket.
Four dismissals in T20I cricket
Southee got the better of the Indian opener four times in T20Is as well (13 innings). Rohit has 76 runs in this regard at a paltry strike rate of 111.76. He hit Southee for 10 fours and a couple of sixes in this format. Only Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera (6) dismissed Rohit more times in T20Is.