In the latest ICC Test Rankings, Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah holds the top spot, followed by teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the top 10.

On the batting front, Pant has surpassed Kohli, while Yashasvi Jaiswal remains India's highest-ranked batter at number four.

Despite a slight slip, skipper Rohit Sharma shares the 15th spot with Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne, while England's Joe Root leads the batting rankings.

Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets in the 1st Test against New Zealand

ICC Test Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah retains top spot among bowlers

By Parth Dhall 03:22 pm Oct 23, 202403:22 pm

What's the story In the latest ICC Test rankings, Rishabh Pant has overtaken his Indian teammate Virat Kohli to grab the sixth spot among batters. The big jump of three places was propelled by Pant's phenomenal 99-run knock in the second innings of the 1st Test against New Zealand. Meanwhile, pacer Jasprit Bumrah retains the top spot in bowling rankings despite taking just three wickets in Bengaluru.

Indian bowlers

Bumrah retains top spot in ICC Test rankings for bowlers

In the bowlers' category, India's Bumrah continues to dominate by retaining his top position. He is closely followed by his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin. Ravindra Jadeja also maintains a strong presence in the top 10, holding onto his seventh spot. These rankings reflect the consistent performances of Indian bowlers in recent Test matches.

Bumrah

Bumrah earlier reclaimed his top spot

Bumrah, India's premier pacer across formats, reclaimed his position as the world's top-ranked bowler in the ICC Test Rankings earlier this month. This achievement came after his impressive performance against Bangladesh in Kanpur, where he took six wickets. It was the second instance of Bumrah secured this prestigious ranking, surpassing teammate Ashwin.

Indian batters

Changes in ICC Test Batting Rankings

As mentioned, Pant has overtaken star batter Kohli in the ICC Batting Rankings. Yashasvi Jaiswal remains India's top-ranked batter at number four. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma slipped a place to share the 15th spot with Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne. England's Joe Root continues to top the batting rankings, proving his mettle in Test cricket.