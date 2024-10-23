Summarize Simplifying... In short Caribbean seamer Alzarri Joseph has achieved a milestone of 150 wickets in List A cricket, reaching this feat in his 91st match.

Not just a bowler, Joseph also shines as a lower-order batter with over 500 runs, including a half-century.

He's particularly effective against Sri Lanka and India, with over 15 ODI wickets against each team. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Alzarri Joseph has over 100 ODI wickets

Alzarri Joseph completes 150 wickets in List A cricket: Stats

By Parth Dhall 02:51 pm Oct 23, 202402:51 pm

What's the story West Indies pace spearhead Alzarri Joseph has completed 150 wickets in List A cricket. The right-arm seamer reached the landmark in the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on October 20. Before the match, Joseph required a solitary scalp to reach the 150-wicket mark. He has more than 110 wickets in ODIs alone. Here are the key stats.

Wickets

Joseph has over 110 ODI wickets

Joseph dismissed Sri Lanka opener Avishka Fernando to complete 150 List-A scalps. He unlocked the achievement in his 91st match. The Caribbean seamer has 113 wickets from 69 matches in ODI cricket. The tally includes a fifer as well. Joseph made his List-A debut in 2015, while he burst on to the international 50-over format a year later.

Information

A handy lower-order batter

Joseph is a handy lower-order batter. He has over 500 runs (569) in List A cricket and strikes at 76.58 in the format. The right-arm pacer even has a List-A half-century to his name.

Information

Over 15 ODI wickets against SL

Sri Lanka have become the second side against whom Joseph has over 15 wickets in ODI cricket. He had earlier attained this feat against India, with 23 wickets in 14 encounters.