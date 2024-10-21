Summarize Simplifying... In short The Pune pitch, known for its black soil, is being prepped to favor spinners in the upcoming India-New Zealand 2nd Test, potentially giving India's spin attack an advantage.

The pitch is expected to offer less bounce, making the game more balanced.

India has added spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar to its squad, hinting at a strategy to leverage the slow surface.

Despite limited support for fast bowlers, the dry pitch could favor reverse swing, making the toss crucial.

Pune will host the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand

India-New Zealand 2nd Test: Will Pune pitch favor spinners?

By Parth Dhall 05:35 pm Oct 21, 202405:35 pm

What's the story After an enthralling series opener, India and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the 2nd Test in Pune. As per ESPNcricinfo, the pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is being prepared to assist slow turn, unlike the first Test in Bengaluru. This move comes after India's dismal performance in Bengaluru, where they posted their lowest Test score (46 all-out) at home.

Pune pitch characteristics and India's strategy

The pitch in Pune, which mainly comprises of black soil, is expected to offer less bounce than the one used for the first Test. This could make the contest more even for both the teams. The hosts are vying to make a comeback and keep themselves in the race for the ICC World Test Championship final next June. Therefore, the pitches in Pune and Mumbai are being prepared to suit spinners, giving India's spin attack an edge.

Pune vs Mumbai: Two different surfaces

The major difference between the pitches in Pune and Mumbai is the soil. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune has black soil, while the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has red soil. This difference will likely affect the bounce each pitch offers, which could affect team strategies and player performances.

Washington Sundar added to India's squad

Despite the unexpected conditions in Bengaluru that suited seamers, India intend to play at least three spinners for the Pune Test. This is because of the slow surface. In a recent move, spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar was added to the Indian squad, joining Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel.

Reverse swing on offer?

It is worth noting that grass-covering will likely be minimal on the wicket in Pune. Although seamers will be out of action after the first hour post-toss, the dry surface could favor reverse swing. Given these conditions and limited support for fast bowlers, winning the toss and opting to bat first could prove crucial in this Test match.