Smith explained his decision to move down the order

Why Steven Smith moved back to number four in Tests

By Parth Dhall 05:18 pm Oct 21, 2024

What's the story Australia's Steven Smith has explained why he moved from opening to batting at number four in Test matches, a decision that was prompted by opinions of teammates Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne. Smith said he didn't start this change but was asked by coach Andrew McDonald about his preferred position. He also stated that both Khawaja and Labuschagne were uncomfortable with him opening the innings.

Position preference

Smith's clarification on batting position change

Smith clarified his position on the batting order change, saying he was asked where he would like to bat and didn't ask for it. "I got asked where I'd prefer to bat, and I said four. I didn't ask [to move] though," Smith said. Emphasizing his flexibility, Smith added, "I also said I'm happy batting wherever. I'm not really too fussed."

Team dynamics

Influence on Smith's batting order

Smith revealed that his teammates' preferences were a big reason behind his position change. He said, "And I think just conversations we had after New Zealand with particularly Marnus and Uzi, they hated me up top, to be honest." Smith further explained that Khawaja and Labuschagne wanted him behind them for security. Despite their strong opposition to him opening the innings, he remained positive about the experience.

Performance review

Smith averages over 61 at four

Despite averaging 28.50 in four Tests as an opener, Smith was willing to continue in the role if required. However, he confirmed that he won't be opening this summer after speaking to other team members who wanted him at number four. Smith, a star member of the Fab Four, has 5,966 Test runs at an incredible average of 61.50 at number four.