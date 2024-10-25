Summarize Simplifying... In short In the second Test, New Zealand continues to dominate India.

Despite a promising start, India lost wickets quickly, with only Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar making significant contributions.

On the other hand, NZ's Mitchell Santner shone with his bowling, claiming three wickets.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal became the youngest Indian to score 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year.

Despite India's strategy, NZ maintained a positive batting approach with Tom Latham leading the charge. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

NZ are inching toward a historic series win (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

2nd Test, NZ continue to dominate India: Day 2 report

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:42 pm Oct 25, 202404:42 pm

What's the story New Zealand have tightened their grip over India in the ongoing second Test in Pune. The Kiwis, who are 1-0 up in the series, ended Day 3 at 198/5. As India were folded for 156 earlier in the day, NZ's overall lead has been extended to 301 runs. The likes of Mitchell Santner and Tom Latham were NZ's star performers on the second day.

Indian innings

Indian batters surrender against spin

Resuming the second day at 16/1, India started well before losing wickets in a cluster. Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) and Shubman Gill (30) threw away their starts. As a result, India went from 50/1 to 103/7. The total (156/10) would have been even lower had Ravindra Jadeja not scored a fiery 46-ball 38. Besides him, Washington Sundar scored an unbeaten 18 off 21 balls.

Bowlers

The Mitchell Santner show

Left-arm spinner Santner was nearly unplayable as he claimed 7/53 in 19.3 overs. This was his maiden Test fifer and only his second in First-Class cricket. Part-time spinner Glenn Phillips dismissed two batters, conceding 26 runs across six overs. While Southee (1/18) got the opening wicket, William O'Rourke and Ajaz Patel failed to strike.

Santner

Seven-fer for Santner

Santner has now raced to 61 Test wickets at 38.19. 17 of his scalps have come against India at 33.94. With the bat, he has mustered 937 Test runs at 24.65 (50s: 3, 100: 1). As per Cricbuzz, Santner recorded the third-best figures for NZ vs India in Tests. He is only behind Ajaz (10/119 in 2021) and Richard Hadlee (7/23 in 1976).

Jaiswal

Jaiswal completes 1,000 Test runs in 2024

Jaiswal fell prey to Phillips after scoring 30 off 60 balls. During his stay, the 22-year-old became the youngest Indian to score 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year. He broke the record of Dilip Vengsarkar who achieved the same milestone at age 23. Jaiswal has had a phenomenal year, having scored 1,007 runs in only 10 matches at an average of 59.23.

NZ innings

NZ batters continue to shine

Despite India's ploy of opening with spin from both ends, NZ kept a positive batting approach. Latham kept the scoreboard ticking by taking singles, using their footwork to good effect, and capitalizing on opportunities for boundaries. Meanwhile, the likes of Devon Conway (17), Will Young (23), and Daryl Mitchell (18) threw away their starts. Tom Blundell (30*) and Phillips (9*) returned unbeaten.

Latham

Latham's eighth Test fifty vs India

Latham's 86 from 133 balls had eight fours. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now raced to 5,634 runs from 84 Tests at 39.12. This was his 30th fifty in Tests (13 tons). In 11 matches versus India, Latham has amassed 633 runs at 31.57. This was his eighth fifty against them, out of which six have come on Indian soil.

Bowlers

Sundar's stell Test continues

Sundar, who took seven wickets in NZ's first innings, continues his stellar show as four of the five fallen NZ wickets on Day 3 belonged to him. Ravichandran Ashwin (1/64) took the other wicket. He finished the day with 4/56 in 19 overs. While Akash Deep didn't operate, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah went wicket-less.