2nd Test, NZ continue to dominate India: Day 2 report
New Zealand have tightened their grip over India in the ongoing second Test in Pune. The Kiwis, who are 1-0 up in the series, ended Day 3 at 198/5. As India were folded for 156 earlier in the day, NZ's overall lead has been extended to 301 runs. The likes of Mitchell Santner and Tom Latham were NZ's star performers on the second day.
Indian batters surrender against spin
Resuming the second day at 16/1, India started well before losing wickets in a cluster. Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) and Shubman Gill (30) threw away their starts. As a result, India went from 50/1 to 103/7. The total (156/10) would have been even lower had Ravindra Jadeja not scored a fiery 46-ball 38. Besides him, Washington Sundar scored an unbeaten 18 off 21 balls.
The Mitchell Santner show
Left-arm spinner Santner was nearly unplayable as he claimed 7/53 in 19.3 overs. This was his maiden Test fifer and only his second in First-Class cricket. Part-time spinner Glenn Phillips dismissed two batters, conceding 26 runs across six overs. While Southee (1/18) got the opening wicket, William O'Rourke and Ajaz Patel failed to strike.
Seven-fer for Santner
Santner has now raced to 61 Test wickets at 38.19. 17 of his scalps have come against India at 33.94. With the bat, he has mustered 937 Test runs at 24.65 (50s: 3, 100: 1). As per Cricbuzz, Santner recorded the third-best figures for NZ vs India in Tests. He is only behind Ajaz (10/119 in 2021) and Richard Hadlee (7/23 in 1976).
Jaiswal completes 1,000 Test runs in 2024
Jaiswal fell prey to Phillips after scoring 30 off 60 balls. During his stay, the 22-year-old became the youngest Indian to score 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year. He broke the record of Dilip Vengsarkar who achieved the same milestone at age 23. Jaiswal has had a phenomenal year, having scored 1,007 runs in only 10 matches at an average of 59.23.
NZ batters continue to shine
Despite India's ploy of opening with spin from both ends, NZ kept a positive batting approach. Latham kept the scoreboard ticking by taking singles, using their footwork to good effect, and capitalizing on opportunities for boundaries. Meanwhile, the likes of Devon Conway (17), Will Young (23), and Daryl Mitchell (18) threw away their starts. Tom Blundell (30*) and Phillips (9*) returned unbeaten.
Latham's eighth Test fifty vs India
Latham's 86 from 133 balls had eight fours. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now raced to 5,634 runs from 84 Tests at 39.12. This was his 30th fifty in Tests (13 tons). In 11 matches versus India, Latham has amassed 633 runs at 31.57. This was his eighth fifty against them, out of which six have come on Indian soil.
Sundar's stell Test continues
Sundar, who took seven wickets in NZ's first innings, continues his stellar show as four of the five fallen NZ wickets on Day 3 belonged to him. Ravichandran Ashwin (1/64) took the other wicket. He finished the day with 4/56 in 19 overs. While Akash Deep didn't operate, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah went wicket-less.