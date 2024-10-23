Summarize Simplifying... In short Coach Gambhir is strategizing to manage pacer Jasprit Bumrah's workload ahead of the crucial Australia tour, aiming to keep him fresh.

India will play a five-match Test series in Australia

Gambhir addresses Jasprit Bumrah's workload management ahead of Australia tour

By Parth Dhall 04:00 pm Oct 23, 202404:00 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team head coach, Gautam Gambhir has allayed fears of overburdening key pacers, including Jasprit Bumrah. Gambhir said any decision to rest players would depend on the result of the 2nd Test against New Zealand in Pune. This comes as India gears up for a tough five-Test series in Australia. Before that, India are vying to bounce back in the three-match series against New Zealand after losing the series opener.

Strategy explained

Strategy for managing fast bowlers' workload

Gambhir explained his strategy for managing the workload of pacers during a press conference. The coach had stated, "We want to keep them fresh. We know that we've got a long tour and an important tour of Australia." He had further added that "workload management will definitely depend on what the outcome of this Test match is and how much they have bowled in this Test match."

Team update

Gambhir confirms Gill and Pant's return for Pune Test

Gambhir also confirmed the return of Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant for the Pune Test, after their fitness clearances. Notably, Gill was injured in the last match and didn't play due to neck injury. But he assured fans Gill will be back in the Playing XI going by his performance against Bangladesh. The final decision on the Playing XI will be taken tomorrow morning.

Pitch analysis

Gambhir's views on Pune pitch and team's performance

About the Pune pitch, Gambhir said no one can predict how it will behave. He was confident of his bowlers and batters to do well on what he hopes will be a "typical Indian wicket." Looking back at India's performance in Bengaluru, Gambhir put out his coaching philosophy of putting wins first even against all odds. He praised the team's fighting spirit despite being all-out for 46, saying they were still looking to win the Test.