Liverpool face Arsenal in Premier League (Image Source: X/@LFC)

Liverpool set to miss key players for Arsenal clash

By Rajdeep Saha 04:37 pm Oct 25, 202404:37 pm

What's the story Ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Arsenal, manager Arne Slot has given an update on the team's injury situation. The match is set to take place on Sunday. In his pre-match press conference, Slot confirmed that Diogo Jota won't be available for the upcoming fixture due to an injury. However, he hinted at the possible availability of Federico Chiesa and Conor Bradley.

Goalkeeper update

Alisson's recovery and upcoming Brighton Carabao Cup tie

Slot also shared an update on goalkeeper Alisson's injury status. He said while Alisson is making good progress in his recovery, he isn't expected to return before the Brighton Carabao Cup tie at the end of October. This means Liverpool will be without their first-choice goalkeeper for the Arsenal match as well as any other fixtures preceding the Brighton game.

Upcoming challenge

Slot acknowledges Arsenal's challenge, emphasizes on winning points

Discussing the upcoming match against Arsenal, Slot acknowledged the difficulty of away games. He compared it to their home game against Chelsea, emphasizing its increased difficulty. Slot stressed the importance of either losing or beating title "competitors," stating that it significantly influences the final league table standings. He added, "Nobody knows who the biggest competitors will be at this early stage, but Arsenal will be one so winning points against them is important."

Team performance

Slot praises Liverpool's defensive record and work rate

Slot also praised Liverpool's strong defensive record, saying that it was due to their dominance and control in most games. He said, "There are two reasons why we don't concede a lot. Most games we have dominated and controlled, so you have the ball but also during difficult parts [of games] our work rate is incredible to not concede." This shows the team's resilience and commitment on the field.

Team resilience

Slot confident in team's ability to handle consecutive away games

Slot was confident that his team would be able to deal with the challenge of three away games in a week. He said, "It's part of our lives and it is what the players are used to. You know these challenges are here and they know how to look after their bodies." This highlights Slot's faith in his players' experience and adaptability during tough periods in the fixture schedule.

Reflections

Slot reflects on personal goals and team's performance

When asked about his personal goals since joining Liverpool, Slot said he had no specific expectations. His focus was on bringing out the best in his team. He said, "The expectation was in the way I wanted to see the team play and they are matching that." This statement reflects Slot's satisfaction with how Liverpool is performing under his guidance.

Information

Liverpool have been flying under Slot

After 8 matches, the Reds are top of the Premier League table with 21 points (7 wins, 1 defeat). Liverpool are also one of the two sides that are unbeaten in the revamped Champions League this season. Liverpool own nine points from three games.