IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya to retain captaincy of Mumbai Indians
Hardik Pandya will remain at the helm of affairs for the Mumbai Indians in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The decision comes after his captaincy debut in IPL 2024, where he succeeded Rohit Sharma. Rohit had led the team for a decade, winning them five IPL titles and becoming one of the most successful captains in the tournament's history. Here are further details.
Pandya expresses gratitude toward Mumbai Indians
After being retained as captain, Pandya thanked the Mumbai Indians. He said, "Everything what I have achieved in my life has been part of Mumbai Indians." He added he has got immense love from the team and it means the world to him. His journey with the franchise started here and he credits all his achievements to this association.
Pandya's successful stint with Gujarat Titans
Before returning to Mumbai Indians, Pandya had a stellar stint as the captain of the Gujarat Titans. He took the team to a championship title and a runner-up finish in back-to-back seasons. This successful captaincy experience surely played a part in him being picked as the captain of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024 and retained for the 2025 season.
IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians retain Rohit, Hardik, Bumrah, Suryakumar
MI have opted to retain Jasprit Bumrah for ₹18 crore, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik at ₹16.35 crore each, Rohit at ₹16.30 crore and Tilak Varma at ₹8 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. MI now have ₹45 crore left in the purse out of the ₹120 crore budget for the auction.
Pandya's numbers for MI last season and performance at GT
Pandya returned to MI for IPL 2024 from Gujarat Titans and managed four wins from 14 games (10 losses). In 13 innings, Pandya scored 213 runs for MI last season at 18. He struck at 143.04. Pandya managed GT before that, leading them to the IPL 2022 trophy and runners-up in 2023. GT had won 22 matches under Pandya's captaincy (9 defeats) across two seasons. Pandya managed 833 runs at GT.