Summarize Simplifying... In short The IPL 2025 retention list is out with KKR and RR retaining the most players, six each.

Big names like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Jasprit Bumrah have been retained by their respective teams, while others like Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, and Rashid Khan have fetched high prices.

The teams now gear up for the auction with budgets ranging from ₹41 crore to ₹83 crore.

RR and KKR make most retentions (6 each)

By Rajdeep Saha 06:25 pm Oct 31, 202406:25 pm

What's the story The likes of Rajasthan Royals and reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders have made the most number of retentions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. October 31 was the deadline for the 10 teams to submit their final retention list. Notably, the IPL 2025 auction will be a mega affair and teams will once again go with a clean slate. Here we present the details of RR and KKR, including the list of retained players of other franchises.

RR's retention

RR retain Samson, Jaiswal, Parag, Jurel

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have announced their retained players for IPL 2025. The franchise has opted to retain Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal each for ₹18 crore, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel each for ₹14 crore, Shimron Hetmyer for ₹11 crore, and Sandeep Sharma for ₹4 crore. This leaves RR with a remaining purse of ₹41 crore out of the total budget of ₹120 crore for the upcoming auction.

KKR's retention

Champions KKR retain usual stars Narine and Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced their retained players for IPL 2025. The team has decided to retain Rinku Singh for ₹13 crore, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell for ₹12 crore each, Harshit Rana and Ramandeep Singh for ₹4 crore each. KKR now have ₹51 crore left in their purse out of the ₹120 crore budget for the upcoming auction.

RR and KKR

RR and KKR have no Right-to-match (RTM) options

As per ESPNcricinfo, RR and KKR have no Right-to-match (RTM) options at auction, Meanwhile, no players are also eligible for RTM. RR left out star names in Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler and R Ashwin. KKR decided to let go off skipper Shreyas Iyer, star Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc, whirlwind opener Phil Salt, and Indian stars in the form of Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana. KKR could try for some of these names in the auction.