SA won the match by an innings and 273 runs

South Africa register biggest Test win, climb in WTC table

By Parth Dhall 06:04 pm Oct 31, 202406:04 pm

What's the story South Africa have registered a historic win in the second Test match against Bangladesh, winning by an innings and 273 runs. This is their biggest ever win in terms of run margin in Test cricket. The match, played in Chattogram, ended in just three days, thanks to the dominating South Africa. They had earlier won the first Test at Dhaka by seven wickets. Here's more.

Batting dominance

Proteas's batting prowess sets new record

South Africa's decision to bat first paid off as they scored a mammoth 575/6. Wiaan Mulder's maiden Test century (105) was the highlight of the innings. The team also set a new record by hitting 17 sixes in their innings, the most ever by South Africa in Test cricket. Tony de Zorzi (177) and Tristan Stubbs (106) also scored their first Test hundreds.

Bowling supremacy

Bangladesh struggle against South Africa's bowling attack

Chasing South Africa's intimidating total, Bangladesh struggled from the word go in their first innings. The team lost four wickets by the end of Day 2 and another four in the first session on Day 3. Mominul Haque's resilient knock of 82 was the lone bright spot in an otherwise disappointing performance. After managing only 159 runs, South Africa enforced the follow-on, further intensifying their dominance over the match.

Second collapse

Rabada and spinners dismantle Bangladesh in 2nd innings

Kagiso Rabada, who recently climbed to the No. 1 spot in ICC Test Player Rankings for Bowlers, spearheaded SA's bowling attack in the first innings with a five-wicket haul. In the second innings, it was South African spinners Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy's turn to rip apart Bangladesh's batting line-up. The duo shared nine wickets between them, with Maharaj taking five. Bangladesh were bowled out for 143 runs, ending their dismal show in this Test match on a disappointing note.

Points

SA are 4th in the standings of 2023-25 cycle

SA are placed 4th in the standings of the 2023-25 cycle after a historic series win. SA own 54.17 PCT and have 52 points under their belt. SA are ahead of 5th-placed New Zealand (50 PCT). SA have played 8 matches in the ongoing cycle, winning four, losing three and drawing one match. On the other hand, Bangladesh are eighth. Bangladesh suffered their 7th defeat (3 wins). Bangladesh own 27.50 PCT.