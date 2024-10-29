Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite David Warner's hint at a potential international comeback, Tim Paine suggests Warner wasn't serious and enjoyed the confusion his statement caused.

According to Paine, Warner appeared to enjoy fooling everyone (Image source: X/@ICC)

Tim Paine claims David Warner wasn't serious about international comeback

What's the story Former Australian cricketer Tim Paine has revealed the conversation he had with David Warner after the latter's shocking announcement about contemplating a return from retirement. The revelation comes just ahead of the Test series against India. According to Paine, Warner appeared to enjoy fooling everyone with his unexpected statement. It must be noted that Warner is one of Australia's finest openers across formats.

Comeback hint

Warner's unexpected announcement of potential return

Notably, Warner, a left-handed batter, had earlier hinted at his availability for Australia if they needed him to open in the summer. The retired New South Wales cricketer also stated that he would be willing to play a Sheffield Shield match if needed before the Test series. This surprising announcement led to speculation about his possible return from international retirement.

Insider talk

Paine's conversation with Warner post-announcement

Speaking to SEN Tassie, Paine revealed what he told Warner after the latter's announcement. He said, "He wasn't dead serious, that's Davey. How do I know? Because I spoke to him, that's how." Paine went on to say that Warner appeared to have enjoyed the confusion his statement caused, quoting him as saying 'I got them good.'

Career stats

Warner's retirement and Test record against India

Warner retired from international cricket after the Super 8 T20 World Cup 2024 match against India. His Test record against the Indian team wasn't anything to write home about, either, with an average of just 31. This only added another layer of intrigue to his shocking announcement of considering a return from retirement for the upcoming series.

Team selection

Potential opening options for Australia in upcoming Test series

In the wake of Warner's retirement, Sam Konstas, Cameron Bancroft, and Marcus Harris are being considered by selectors to partner opener Usman Khawaja in the upcoming Test series against India. Konstas, a 19-year-old who recently scored a century in both innings for New South Wales in a Sheffield Shield match, is currently believed to be leading this race.