Tim Paine announces retirement from professional cricket: Details here

Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine has announced his retirement from all forms of professional cricket. Tasmania's final Sheffield Shield game this season against Queensland turned out to be Paine's final assignment. The contest resulted in a draw as Paine received a 'guard of honor' while walking off the field for the final time. Here are further details.

A look at Paine's Test numbers

Paine stepped down as Australia's Test captain in November 2021 after his infamous 'sexting' scandal came to light. The wicketkeeper-batter played his last Test against India in January 2021. In a career spanning over a decade, Paine scored 1,534 runs from 35 Tests at an average of 32.63. The tally includes nine half-centuries with his highest score reading 92 in the format.

The controversy involving Paine

As mentioned, Paine resigned as Australia's captain after his 'sexting scandal' became the talk of the town. Reportedly, he had sent an unsolicited explicit image of himself along with lewd text messages to a female employee of Cricket Tasmania in 2017.

Paine threw light on leaving captaincy

Notably, Paine stepped down from the role prior to the Ashes at home. The 38-year-old had revealed that Cricket Australia's public relations consultant pressurized him to take the decision. Paine admitted that he felt "abandoned" by CA once the story became public. Paine led Australia to 11 wins in 23 Tests during his stint as the national team skipper.

His numbers in other formats

Paine finished his career with 6,490 runs 154 First-Class games at 29.63. He amassed 890 runs at 27.81 and 82 runs at 10.25 in 35 ODIs and 12 T20Is, respectively. The wicketkeeper-batter accumulated 3,971 runs at 33.36 in 136 List-A games. The right-handed batter garnered 1,647 runs at 22.87 in 81 appearances in the 20-over format.