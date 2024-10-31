Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming Test in Mumbai is crucial for both India and New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship.

Despite recent losses, India hopes to regain momentum with a strong performance from Virat Kohli, while New Zealand aims to continue their winning streak, led by Mitchell Santner.

New Zealand lead the series 2-0 versus India (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

New Zealand eye historic clean sweep against India: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 05:54 pm Oct 31, 202405:54 pm

What's the story New Zealand are on the brink of scripting history in their ongoing Test series against India. The visitors have already clinched the three-match series with a 2-0 lead, and are now eyeing an unprecedented clean sweep on Indian soil. This would be a first for any team in a series of more than two Tests. The final match is scheduled to be held in Mumbai.

WTC implications

India's WTC standing at risk amid New Zealand's surge

The upcoming Test in Mumbai has huge implications for both teams in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Despite sitting atop the points table, India's position has been dented by their recent losses. Another defeat could further endanger their position ahead of the Australian tour. Meanwhile, New Zealand's surprise victories have reignited their hopes of reaching the WTC final, which seemed unlikely at the start of this series.

Performance review

New Zealand's resilience and adaptability in India

New Zealand's performance has been all about resilience and adaptability. They bundled India for 46 runs in Bengaluru, and stood their ground during a difficult second innings. Though conditions in Pune are a world apart, the visitors managed to clinch another victory. Mitchell Santner's brilliant bowling skills have been instrumental in New Zealand's success, with his knowledge of Indian conditions coming particularly handy.

Recovery challenge

India's struggle to regain momentum

For India, the challenge is to bounce back from these unexpected defeats and clinch a win before their Australia tour. Although the series is already decided in New Zealand's favor, the upcoming Test is anything but inconsequential. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who has been struggling against spin bowling for the past few years. His performance could be the key to India's bid to avoid a clean sweep by New Zealand.

Player spotlight

Santner's impressive form and potential impact

Santner, who has been pivotal in New Zealand's success, will once again be the key in the upcoming Test. Despite suffering a side strain during the Pune match, he seems to have recovered well and is likely to play in Mumbai. His performance could well be the decider of the final Test and could lead New Zealand to an historic clean sweep against India.

XIs

Probable XI of both sides

India probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep. New Zealand probable XI: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.

Information

Pitch report and weather update

The red-soil surface at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, is dry and will take turn early. It is expected to crumble as the Test progresses. However, there should be good bounce for the fast bowlers and spinners. Meanwhile, the weather is expected to be humid in Mumbai.

Numbers

A look at the key stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has scored 469 runs in eight innings at 58.62 with three fifties and a century here in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma has played only one Test here, scoring an unbeaten 111 against West Indies in 2013. Since his debut in November 2018, NZ spinner Ajaz Patel has the most wickets for an overseas spinner in Asia (70). NZ pacer Matt Henry is third on the list of fast bowlers for most Test wickets in 2024 (31).